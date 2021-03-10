HUNTINGTON — When thinking about coding, one may not picture patterns, forensics or dancing as ways people can learn about computer programming, but those are just a few of the ways students at Playmates Preschools and Child Development Centers are being taught.
“Coding can be as simple as patterns for young children in Pre-K; it can be doing a pattern activity with colors or shapes. It doesn’t have to actually be on the computers to be coding,” Amy Wagoner said. “Coding activities tie in a lot of math and literacy, too. They do math easily, but they are including literacy because they are having to read and follow directions, so it all ties together.”
Wagoner, a 21st century after-school coordinator for Playmates, said students participate in STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, arts and math, activities daily. Playmates serves children from ages 5-18, and even younger kids being exposed to coding and technology can be beneficial, she said.
“I think people are seeing the importance of exposing kids at an early age to help create interest down the line as they get older into these STEAM, STEM, coding job opportunities and college programs if they go to school,” she said. “It gives them exposure at a young age.”
Compared to standard written or memorization learning, Kristina Carter, a teacher at the Ceredo Playmates location, said the STEAM activities implemented for students are often hands-on.
In Carter’s classes, she incorporates coding lessons while plugged into technology or unplugged. Some of her lessons include movement, such as dancing and learning an algorithm for a dance, or building with Legos while discussing robotics.
Sometimes Carter is able to incorporate history into her lessons as well, like when she had her students “race” to the moon and talked about Katherine Johnson, the West Virginia native who assisted NASA on their own race to the moon, during one of her activities.
“They were able to code their way to the moon, and it was fun for them because there were obstacles in the way they had to figure out how to get through,” she said.
“And as we were going through the lesson, I talked to them about what they were doing. I said they were being a programmer and explained what that was and told them about how computers back in the day weren’t like they are now. So for all of these lessons, we’ll introduce new concepts and go over what they mean.”
Carter and Ceredo Playmates Director Pamela Shope said teaching students about coding at a young age can help make learning about the same concepts later in life easier.
“The earlier that you can get these vocabulary words and these skills into the children, even if they don’t quite understand the full applications, it’ll click faster when they are actually doing them on their own,” Shope said.
Playmates uses different curriculums to offer varieties of activities for students, including programs like MindWorks, STEAMgineers or OurCode. These programs include online activities as well as technology-free learning opportunities.
Lori Murdock, director of the Huntington Center Playmates, said her location utilizes OurCode to allow students to spend about an hour on a computer learning about coding and participating in fun coding activities online each day.
Murdock said with rotating times, roughly 60 kids get to have a coding lesson using technology each day.
When not in the computer lab, Murdock said students are still participating in STEAM activities, and they can learn a lot through the hands-on activities, such as when students made clothes out of felt and learned about dimensions and sizing.
“It’s not pen-to-paper learning all the time. It’s that out-of-the-box learning,” she said. “It’s remarkable what all they can do and the thought process that they go through. It’s more than memorizing numbers. It’s learning, not just memorization.”
In addition to classroom activities, older Playmates students have a chance to visit the CSI Forensic Lab at the Westmoreland Teen Center Playmates location. While it is not open due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the lab allows students to work through fake crime scenes and solve cases.
Wagoner said one of the best parts about teaching younger students programing involves the pride they feel about learning something new. The curriculum can also be surprising for parents who do not realize aspects of coding can be taught early in life.
“Kids are just so excited and they can’t wait to show their parents the stuff they make or tell them what they learned,” Wagoner said. “And the parents are excited, too, because they can’t believe their kid is coding.”
Playmates locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and those interested in registering their children to join a Playmates location can find an enrollment form on their website.