NITRO — Fire up your taste buds for Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales, Smoke on the Water Edition Chili Cookoff.
This annual chili cookoff takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, on 2nd Avenue and 21st Street at Living Memorial Park in downtown Nitro. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the public is invited to sample delicious chili, tasty beer, visit vendor booths and enjoy music. The event is a fundraiser for HospiceCare, area animal groups and the Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign.
The cookoff is officially sanctioned by the International Chili Society in the Traditional Red, Verde (Green Chili) and Homestyle categories, with the winners representing Nitro in the World Chili Championships in 2022. Cash prizes will be awarded for Homestyle, Red and Verde Chili, People’s Choice Chili, Best Booth Decorations and Best in Kanawha County.
Nitro Ales is a craft-beer-sampling festival located on 21st St and 2nd Ave in Nitro. Nitro Ales Beerfest will feature a VIP craft beer experience for $60, running from 11 a.m. until noon, that will require a special wristband. The VIP experience will be limited to 50 attendees and will feature exclusive beer sampling, delicious food from local eateries and live music. General-admission wristbands for unlimited sampling of over 30 craft beers will be sold online and day of for $30.
HospiceCare strives to enhance the lives of individuals living with a life-limiting illness and their families by providing quality, compassionate medical, emotional and spiritual care. Hospice programs focus on easing pain and discomfort. Local animal shelters and Itty Bity Kitty, a local cat rescue group will be on hand for the event. The Marines will be on-site collecting unused toys for their 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.
This year’s sponsors include Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, Tudor’s Biscuit World, Cooke Funeral Home, People’s Federal Credit Union, City of Nitro, Huntington Banks, Nitro CVB, Pray Construction, ServPro, Putnam County CVB, Wade Walters, Nitro Development Authority, State Farm Agent, Greene St. Cannabis Company, LineX and Murphy’s Mini Storage.
Of course, the event is open to all dogs and cats.
Music will be provided on the Living Memorial Stage throughout the day by Randy Damron, a longtime local radio announcer.
