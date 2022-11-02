The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

chili cookoff smot logo 22.jpg
Submitted

NITRO — Fire up your taste buds for Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales, Smoke on the Water Edition Chili Cookoff.

This annual chili cookoff takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, on 2nd Avenue and 21st Street at Living Memorial Park in downtown Nitro. Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the public is invited to sample delicious chili, tasty beer, visit vendor booths and enjoy music. The event is a fundraiser for HospiceCare, area animal groups and the Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots campaign.

