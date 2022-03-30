HURRICANE — Continuing its motto of “Faithfully Serving Neighbors in Need,” the Christian Community Cupboard food pantry celebrated its 40th anniversary of operation on Tuesday, March 29.
Located at 2843 Virginia Ave. in Hurricane, the Cupboard was started March 29, 1982, with the support of six churches that made up the Hurricane Ministerial Association.
Now, after 40 years of operation, the Cupboard is supported by 16 churches, the Teays Valley Ministerial Association, local businesses, hundreds of volunteers, and the residents of Putnam County.
Thanks to a partnership with Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington, the Scott Depot Kroger, the Hurricane Walmart, and the Hurricane Little Caesar’s, the Cupboard is able to provide clients with fresh produce and fruit, bakery and prepackaged salads and dinners, pizza on Tuesdays, along with a substantial amount of USDA commodity items, meat, dairy products, staple food items, and personal care items.
“We believe the Cupboard is the only food pantry in Putnam County that is open two days each week of the year, and we welcome eligible clients to visit for service once in each month,” the pantry shared in a news release.
Christian Community Cupboard guidelines
Know someone who needs food assistance? The following information may be helpful in referring people to the Christian Community Cupboard.
- Who can participate? Any family living south of the Kanawha River in Putnam County with a household income at or below 130% of the US Poverty Level may register to receive food and services at the Cupboard. The income level is established annually through federal guidelines based on household size. For example, in 2020-2021 a family of four (4) with an annual household income of $34,060 or less qualifies. Additionally, families receiving SNAP benefits OR whose children qualify for free school meals meet the Cupboard guidelines. The Cupboard is an Equal Opportunity Provider of Services.
- How do people apply? People wishing to apply should bring a photo ID and proof of residence (such as a current utility bill or mortgage/rent statement) to the Cupboard during operating hours. At that time, they will be asked to complete a form providing some basic information about their family size and income.
- Where is the Cupboard located? The Cupboard is located in Hurricane, in a small block building just behind Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church. The address is 2843 Virginia Ave.
- When is the Cupboard open? The Cupboard is open from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Friday. However, with proper Cupboard volunteer staffing, service can begin as early as 9 a.m. On snow days, the Cupboard is closed only if school in Putnam County is called off; if school is delayed, the Cupboard is open as usual. If Christmas, New Year’s Day or July 4 falls on a service day, the Cupboard is closed. The Cupboard is also closed on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day.
- What about emergency situations? The Cupboard understands that there occasionally may be unusual situations when emergency food is needed. A call to the Cupboard, a participating church or Cupboard board member will set in motion an emergency response to such needs.
- What if a person is unable to come to the Cupboard to transport their groceries? Most people who come to the Cupboard use their own vehicle, carpool, get a ride from a friend or family member, or, if nearby, walk. Groceries and other items will be loaded into the client vehicle by Cupboard volunteers. Those with mobility needs can be served at their vehicle. With at least one in-person visit to register required per year, individuals can then authorize someone else to pick up food on their behalf. Unfortunately, food delivery to the client’s home is not available at this time.
- What is distributed at the Cupboard? Food and personal care items (soap, toothpaste, shampoo, etc.) are normally available. The amount and kinds of food vary based upon current stock and donations. However, a visit to the Cupboard should provide at least enough to meet four to five days of nutrition needs for the household.
- How often can people participate? People may visit the Cupboard once monthly for all available food. There is no charge for the food provided. They may come back again during the month and get only USDA commodities.
- Who can I contact with other questions? Call the Cupboard at 304-562-9373 during operating hours to speak to the operations manager or other volunteer.
- Who operates the Cupboard? The Cupboard is operated solely by volunteers representing 16 churches throughout the community and the Teays Valley Ministerial Association. In addition to Feeding America and USDA Donated Foods, the Cupboard receives food and cash donations from local businesses, individuals, churches, and civic and school groups.
- How can individuals and organizations support the Cupboard? There are many ways to help. Individuals and organizations can collect healthy and nutritious food items for donation to the Cupboard. They can plant an extra garden row and bring produce. They can provide or raise funds and send donations to P.O Box 511, Hurricane, WV, 25526. They can volunteer through an involved church or call the Cupboard to be added to the volunteer pool. Have other ideas? Call and talk to the Cupboard operations manager to see what can be worked out.
- Are donations to the Christian Community Cupboard tax deductible? Yes, the Christian Community Cupboard is designated as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization by the IRS. Donations are tax deductible to the extent such is allowed by law.