When I started running cross country for Hurricane Middle School five years ago, an eighth-grader at the time made sure I felt comfortable as a new member of the team. Now that the track season is here, I get to see that same runner, Wyatt Hanshaw, compete during his senior year, as his teammate.
I have talked a lot about the brotherhood of the running community in this space and the time I have shared as Wyatt’s teammate has always driven home that point. I talked to Wyatt recently about his final season and what it means to one of the best runners in the state.
“I’m feeling good about the whole thing. I have set some big goals for myself this season. I am coming into the season the strongest I have ever been. I am just really excited to see what I can accomplish my senior year,” he said.
The 18-year-old runner is expected to be competing this season, primarily in the 800- and 1600-meter races, events that saw him reach All-State status last season.
In early February, Wyatt competed in the Kentucky High School Invitational at the University of Kentucky in the 1600-meter indoor race. The young runner was seeded 11th in the elite field and finished an impressive seventh with a time of 4:22:21, an effort that surprised Wyatt.
“I really didn’t have an idea where my fitness was sitting at; going in I thought a sub-4:30 would be great, I felt super, super strong and when I saw the time, I was a little blown away. It definitely gives me some motivation for the outdoor season.”
During the Kentucky event, Wyatt ran four-straight 65-second laps, truly a consistent effort, to say the least.
This will be the fourth season that Wyatt has been under the watchful eye of Hurricane Track Coach Eric Cooper, an experience that he knows is going to be special.
“The last four years has been amazing. I have built a bond with Coop. I look up to him as a big brother and he is one of my dearest friends. I couldn’t have asked for a better coach for my high school career. The man knows what he is doing. If you do what he says, you will improve. He’s great.”
As a former all-state runner himself when he ran for Cabell Midland High School, Cooper has always appreciated the work Wyatt is willing to put in to be one of the best.
“It’s been an absolute blast working with Wyatt and watching his progression over the past four years. He went from battling for a varsity spot on our team to becoming one of the best runners in the state and the best in program history for us. He has shown what hard work and dedication can do and has been a great example for other young men to follow.”
The last race of Wyatt’s high school career, barring an unfortunate injury, will probably occur during this season’s state track championships at Laidley Field in Charleston in June. He knows his memories will be plentiful.
“I have built some of my best friendships that I will retain forever through running. I am really looking forward to this season, to tell you the truth.”
As a sophomore, Wyatt was a member of Hurricane’s only Boys State Triple-A Track Championship.
So, what’s Wyatt’s next step as a runner? Colleges like Marshall, Charleston and Kentucky have shown interest in him. A decision is expected soon, where Wyatt will be running the next four years and no matter where I will always be rooting for him when that starting gun goes off.