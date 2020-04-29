This just does not seem right, does it? Here we are at the end of April and every baseball team’s record is the same — 0-0. I mean, usually it is about this time of the baseball season, when you are happy with the way your favorite team has started or you know it’s going to be another long year.
It’s also the time of year that every team’s play-by-play person has gotten back into a routine of broadcasting games almost nightly through the summer and — in the case of the major league broadcasters — into the fall. One of those broadcasters is David Kahn, the voice of the West Virginia Power.
“This is a very weird time, that’s for sure,” Kahn said. “There is not a better way to put it. I am usually in such a routine by now (in the season), even though each day is different and unique, I have a daily routine that includes me getting into the broadcast booth getting the lineup ready, the roster, your game notes, get connected to the radio station and not be doing that right now, well let me just say it’s a very eerie feeling.”
The Power was scheduled to open the 2020 season at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston on April 9 against the Hickory Crawdads.
Since there isn’t any baseball action taking place at Power Park, what does a baseball organization do during the empty time? Kahn made it clear, this is a time for a ball club to step up and show just how much it is part of the community.
“We are doing whatever we can do support the community as an organization. We have conducted a number of social media campaigns to let everyone know what restaurants are open and how people can support them by going and getting takeout during the pandemic. We understand the community of Charleston has been severely affected by this pandemic, so we want to focus on helping those who are struggling and just looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the park, when this thing is over.”
The front office staff of the Power has been working closely with Minor League Baseball, the South Atlantic League and local health agencies to ensure the safety of the fans, players and staff at Appalachian Power Park. As the situation becomes clearer, more information on the team’s ticketing policy for the 2020 season will be provided at a later date.
Besides all of the Power action being shut down right now at Power Park, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that students wouldn’t be returning to schools for the 2019-2020 school year, thereby cancelling spring sports, which includes the State High School Baseball Championship that was scheduled for June and was to be played at Power Park.
The life of a baseball play-by-play announcer centers around seeing the action taking place in front of them on the playing field.
For Kahn, he knows it’s something he just has to deal with.
“We can’t control this (COVID-19 pandemic); this is an unprecedented situation that no one has ever experienced before, and, of course, I’m upset that baseball isn’t happening right now, but we have to put all of our efforts in doing the right things as a country and community to get past this so we can have action on the field and enjoy the country’s favorite pastime.”
For those of you, like me, hoping for some type of a season to happen, you can still stay up to date on the latest news about the Power by going to wvpower.com. I just want to hear those two words this season, “Play Ball.”