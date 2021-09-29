Just in case you didn’t realize it, fall began last week. When that happens, the temperature turns cooler, and I — along with other skiers and snowboarders — know that the ski season will be starting in just over a month from now and we will be making turns on the ski slopes in West Virginia or neighboring states.
This time last year, ski resorts not only in West Virginia, but also across the country were scrambling to put certain operating regulations into place, as directed by state and national health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By following the health mandates, the 2020-2021 season actually turned out to be a successful one as everyone seemed to just want to get outdoors, including yours truly.
I recently reached out to Kelly Pawlak, president of the National Ski Areas Association to get her view on this season’s preparation.
“I think for ski areas, there is definitely more confidence in navigating all of the challenges that COVID presents. They’ve done the training last year, all of the signage and communication pieces are in place, technology upgrades, all of those things are in place and ready to go.”
According to statistics released by the NSAA, West Virginia resorts saw a 37% increase in visitation last season. Officials attribute that to not only skiers and snowboarders wanting to get outside and play, but also to the fact that last year was an exceptional weather season in the state’s mountains.
One of the keys for resorts to get through last season was to participate in NSAA’s “Ski Well Be Well” program. This was a template developed by the organization in conjunction with the various state ski area associations, including the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.
Pawlak explained to me how it all came about and worked, “All of the state associations used the program when working with their state and county health officials, to make sure they knew there was a plan in place to keep visitors and employees safe throughout the season. For the most part, the plan was received nicely nationally and parts of it will probably be used again this season.”
Of course, ski operators are still watching the COVID-19 situation closely, but another growing concern is finding enough employees. Pawlak, who is beginning her fourth season at the helm of the NSAA, says the employment red flag is waving for resort operators.
“The main thing I am hearing over and over again is, there is a pretty significant labor shortage and so ski areas are really trying to figure out how to fill those spots on their team....Frankly, that has a lot of resort operators concerned at this time.”
If all goes as planned, the 2021-2022 ski season should be starting around the Thanksgiving holiday period. That is if mother nature drops the temperature so that the snow guns can begin to make snow.
Even though there are only five downhill ski resorts in West Virginia, Pawlak made it clear to me that the state is an important player.
“Very important, at NSAA we really do look at the different regions of the industry and we see for your neck of the woods is that the mountains are perfect for what is provided for skiers and snowboarders in the area. The mountains allow people to fall in love with the sport and hopefully make it a lifetime adventure.”
As a skier, I am hoping that this season’s weather matches last year’s as it provided not only me, but also lots of my friends a chance to put COVID aside for a little bit and have some fun. Here’s hoping for a great upcoming ski season. My fingers are crossed.
Christian Deiss, of Scott Depot, is a student at Hurricane High School.