It seems a long time ago, but it was just a few weeks ago when every track and field student athlete starting as a member of a high school or middle school team started training for the 2020 season. Then, as everyone knows, on March 13 everything came to a sudden stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stoppage also put a halt to the planning of every track and field coach in the state, including my coach Eric Cooper at Hurricane High School. Not being able to get with his team has been downright sad for Cooper, who said, “It has definitely been a huge bummer; it’s been really disappointing for the athletes, the seniors in particular. It’s just a season they can’t get back, which is a tough pill to swallow. At the same time, I have to remember we have no control over this, so what can you do?”
Cooper’s boys’ team at Hurricane won the State Triple-A Championship two seasons ago.
Spring sport student-athletes, of all sports, have missed out on some important coaching this year, which I, for one, miss considerably. Just like most coaches, Cooper is trying his best to stay in contact with everyone.
“Actually, while I am reaching out to all of them, every now and then I am trying to give them some space. I basically told all of them to take the month of May off and that we would try to regroup the first of June. I have basically been trying to give them their space. But I have made sure that they know if they need to talk, that I was here for them.”
The cancellation of the season, as Cooper said, has been a gut punch for the seniors without a double. The fifth-year coach said that, for a few of them, it probably meant missing out on a shot for a good finish.
“It is definitely something I think about a lot. In my time at Hurricane, this is one of the best, if not the best senior classes we have had. We had four individuals that had very legitimate shots at individual titles, and there’s no other program in the state that can say that. I just took for granted that I was going to have another three months with them, see them compete and enjoy their senior year and — well, that didn’t happen, did it?”
The four seniors Cooper was referring to are Dani Ray in the girls 300 meter hurdles, Crystal Leagros in the girls high jump, Wyatt Henshaw in the boys 1600 and 800 meter races and Nate Burcham in the 100 and 200 meter races.
With track season now history, every runner is looking forward to begin work on the 2020 Cross Country season. Cooper, again, like all of the coaches, is eager to get back into the swing of things.
“Again, I have used the month of May just to let them (athletes) to mentally and physically reset. When I talk to the team in the next week or so, we will change gears, switch our focus to cross country starting in June. I know that most of them have stayed active during their down month, so I am excited about seeing everyone and getting the program going again.”
Right now, it looks like there is going to be a three-week workout period allowed for all schools in the state by the WVSSAC. There is where everything stands at this point, but we all know that at the drop of a hat, that could change. Every student athlete out there is just hoping things clear up and we can get going again. Fingers crossed.