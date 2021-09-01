When everything was basically shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed like everyone forgot that the best way to social distance was to go and enjoy the great outdoors.
Well, it didn’t take long for people to realize a way to keep their sanity during the challenging times was to strap on a new pair of running or walking shoes and head outside.
One person seeing the increased flow of people heading outdoors is Robert Smith, owner of Robert’s Running and Walking Shop in Huntington and Charleston.
Smith told me, on the positive side, COVID-19 got a lot of legs moving. “I think under the perspective of people understanding that helping take care of themselves was a great way to help fight against the virus,” he said. “With gyms being shut down for a while, people looked to the outdoors to get their exercise and keep moving. There is no doubt that people are running more.”
Smith has seen a lot of runners come into his stores, while operating the Huntington store for 15 years and the Charleston store for 11 years.
Along with other runners, I enjoy the fact that when you are getting your shoes from Robert’s, the person working with you is also a runner. Smith explained to me, more than ever, he feels that is what everyone is looking for right now, that personal touch. “After the shutdown ended and we were able to open our doors to customers, especially new runners were coming in to make sure they were getting fitted correctly and getting the right type of shoe for what they need. We actually had people lined up at the door to get fitted and get new shoes and running apparel. It was great to meet all of the new runners who wanted to get outside and exercise.”
Robert’s Running and Walking again this year was named one of the Great American Running Stores across the country.
No doubt there were a lot of runners who just put their shoes in the back of the closet and took a considerable amount of time off when the pandemic hit. Smith made it clear to me that those runners need to remember a couple of important things.
“You lose fitness when you stop running; try and not to do too much too quick. Find a reason to love running again. No matter how fast or slow you are running, just find a way to enjoy it, because if you are not enjoying it, you probably shouldn’t be out there,” Smith said.
For young student-athletes competing in cross country, the 2021 season got started late and a number of meets had to be canceled. So far this year, it is a lot different, as Smith saw an early meet first hand. “I was really surprised and happy to see the number of runners competing at a middle school meet in Barboursville a couple of weeks ago. It was awesome to see the enthusiasm. It just shows, if it’s available, the young runners want to race.”
As earlier stated, the 2021 cross country season has gotten underway for middle, high school and college runners. Just hearing the talk in his stores, Smith said everyone was ready and hoping for some normal competition.
“Everyone is pretty excited. What we are finding is that people are coming out more fit right now, and you can tell the runners who took advantage of their time away from the sport and got in some excellent training. Should be great seasons across the board.”
So if you haven’t taken that leap and gotten back outdoors, Mother Nature is waiting with open arms.
Christian Deiss of Scott Depot is a student at Hurricane High School.