CINCINNATI — At the end of the 2019 baseball season, the end of an era occurred for the Cincinnati Reds as the voice of the Reds, Marty Brennaman called his last game, after 46 seasons behind the microphone.
During Marty’s last broadcast, he passed the broadcast torch (so to speak) to the play-by-play announcer chosen to replace him, Tommy Thrall.
After calling Minor League games in Kansas City, Missouri; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Quad Cities, Iowa/Illinois; and Pensacola, Florida, Thrall was all set for his first full season broadcasting major league baseball in 2020.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and a 162-game season was reduced to a 60-game schedule.
I recently spoke to Thrall about being behind the mic as the Reds announcer and having his first season be affected by the pandemic.
“I’ll tell you what, it’s not exactly how you draw it up in your dreams, but at the end of the day, it was still a dream come true, a very memorable season,” Thrall said. “I had a lot of fun and, with the Reds making the playoffs, that helped a lot, too.”
Thrall’s first game as the Reds’ primary announcer came on July 24, 2020, as Cincinnati opened up against the Detroit Tigers.
During the 2020 MLB regular season, fans were not allowed to watch the games in person due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions.
This season, there won’t be a full house in the Great American Ball Park; some will be in attendance, which pleases the 36-year-old announcer, who said, “Having fans in the stands does a lot for everyone involved. Just having people in the ball park, cheering, reacting to plays, you get caught up in the game, and I think when you have fans in the ballpark, your focus hones in on the action a little bit better. Your reaction can sometimes feed off the fans reaction to a big play or a big moment.”
Thrall’s first paid baseball job was as a Northwest Missouri State University sophomore calling college baseball on the radio.
The Cincinnati Reds radio network is one of the largest in Major League Baseball; in Charleston you can hear the games on WCHS-AM (580) and, in Huntington, on WVHU-AM (800).
I wanted to know from Thrall if he thought because there were no fans in the ballpark last season, that radio brought the game closer to the fans.
“I would like to think that broadcasting the games meant a lot to a lot of people because they couldn’t be there. Because the Reds radio network is on in multiple states, I think the fans connect to the team through radio, more than any other Major League team, especially last season.
“We heard from a lot of fans last season that it was their escape from COVID news during the tough time, when they could just clear their mind, sit back, and listen to Reds baseball.”
The Reds broadcast network is in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Like I mentioned earlier in the column, Thrall replaced a Hall of Famer, Marty Brennaman, last season. He talked to me about the pressure replacing one of the greatest announcers of all time, saying, “I think you always put pressure on yourself in situations like that. You try to treat it just like you would another job, but when you are replacing a Hall of Famer, to be honest, it’s crazy.
“In fact, it’s pretty humbling. I am, without a doubt, living out a boyhood dream by being in the Cincinnati Reds broadcast booth.”
Thrall will be in that booth on April 1, when the Reds open up the 2021 season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.