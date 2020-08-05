A common trend with every coach, sports administrator or school I have spoken to and written about during the COVID-19 Pandemic is that no one knows exactly what’s going to happen — and their plans change every time they turn around or come up with a updated plan. The latest on my list is the award-winning head coach of the University of Charleston Cross Country and Track teams, Nick Bias.
Recently, members of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) learned that practice and contest schedules for fall sports, including cross country, have been pushed back to Sept. 14 for starting practices, and contests cannot begin until Oct. 1. For football, practice can start a week earlier.
I recently talked to Bias, UC’s head coach of the university’s running programs, and he spoke about how important it is to stay in contact with his student-athletes right now.
“I can tell you there have been plenty of Zoom meetings, personal phone calls and texts, facetime, things like that just to make sure that everyone is on the same page. The biggest thing is to keep everyone motivated during this time and make sure they know we will get through this and move forward. We just have to weather the storm and you know it is not just us, but everyone. I sure we come out of this for the better.”
Bias was hired to head up UC’s running program in January 2014 and was named the 2018 MEC Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 track season never took place and that would have been an important recruiting time for coaches like Bias trying to add student-athletes to their squads. For Bias, though, the recruiting challenge isn’t now, but what might be happening down the road.
“Our squad was pretty set coming into this year, but how will next year’s team be affected, that is still going to be determined. My biggest challenge right now for this year’s teams is getting the new international ones in with all the travel restrictions right now. Some may not be able to start until January or until they can get their visas.”
Under Bias’ leadership, UC’s men’s cross country team has won back-to-back MEC Championships in 2018 and 2019.
Like I stated earlier, coaches across the board have had to deal with nearly daily changes. For Bias though, the communication he has received from both conference and university officials has been very helpful and on time.
“The conference has been very good in letting us know what’s going, as far as this is our plan, whether it be plan A, plan B or plan C, but just knowing what’s out there has kept me from having to adjust all that much. I have basically just moved our training calendar back to reflect the different date. My Athletic Director Dr. [Bren] Stevens has also done an excellent job on letting us know what’s going on, which has made my job a bit more palatable.”
Prior to taking the helm of UC’s program, Bias led Scott High School’s Track and Field team from 2007-2013. While coaching at SHS, Bias had 85 individuals qualify for the West Virginia State Track Championships in Charleston, with four of those runners winning state championships.
So what happens if it is decided by the conference to suspend the fall season? Bias thinks it will just mean that it is time for Plan D.
“If the fall is suspended and everything is moved to the spring, I’ll just develop another training plan and move forward and get the team ready.”
Oh, how much fun it’s going to be to get back to some shape of normal. Until then, I guess just stay tuned and make sure everyone knows what to do and will have a plan moving forward with how the future of all sports will be impacted.