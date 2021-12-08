The region’s running community received some really good news recently when it was announced that a new Roberts Running and Walking Shop would open in Huntington. After spending over a decade on Fourth Avenue in downtown Huntington, the store has opened in a new location on U.S. 60, just off Interstate 64, exit 15.
Any fan of this column has read on a number of occasions in the last eight years my chats with the owner of Roberts Running and Walk Shop, Robert Smith. I recently found out from Smith that the decision to make the move didn’t happen overnight.
“For years now, we have realized that our original store on Fourth Avenue was getting pretty tight. We just had stocking limitations that we couldn’t overcome. We also wanted a better parking situation for our customers. Then COVID hit, and we realized how tight our retail area was and that we just needed more space to operate correctly.”
Smith opened his first store in Huntington in 2007 and added a second one in Charleston in 2010.
Athletes are known to be picky about shopping for their equipment needs, and sometimes changing routines can be challenging. Smith told me so far, so good.
“It has actually been amazing. It’s just been crazy just how many people have been excited about the move. We have had so much more traffic, it really has been overwhelming. I really didn’t expect people to be so receptive and I have been surprised about that, I really am.”
You might think it’s all about the product being offered inside the store, and Smith explained to me that’s important, but there are other factors that help make customers happy with the new location.
“We had a feeling that our customers knew the product was going to be there, we just wanted customers to feel more comfortable. That means being able to access the store easily, being able to get in the store easily, more space to move around the store to feel comfortable. It was really was that, more than anything for me.”
The new U.S. 60 store in Huntington is more than double the size of the 4th Avenue store, going from 1,100 square feet to 2,500 square feet.
One of the things that really stood out to me when I visited the new store was the fact that Smith finally had an office, instead of putting his laptop on a bunch of shoe boxes in a store room.
“When you have a home office and you really like to work, you find yourself always working and that takes away from time with the family. So I have purposely moved all of my business stuff to my store office. That means when I get home at night, it’s not here and it’s all about spending time with the family. So far, it’s working out great.”
One of the great things about Roberts is that there are runners assisting customers — a major selling point when you are entrusting someone to help you find that right shoe for your ability. Smith made it clear to me that is one thing that has not and will not change.
“If you change the people and someone walks into a new place, it’s going to feel really different. My thought is, you see the same faces, the same people doing the same job, it gives the customer a comfort factor that is our trademark.”
So the next time you are need of a new pair of running shoes, do yourself a favor and stop by the new Roberts Running and Walking Shop and relax — it might be new digs, but still Roberts.
Christian Deiss, of Scott Depot, is a sophomore at Hurricane High School.