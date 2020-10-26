This fall season for high school student-athletes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a crazy one for every cross-country runner, volleyball player, golfer, soccer and football players. Beginning with a delayed start for all of the participants, to not knowing until the “Map” comes out on Saturday night to find out if scheduled contests were even going to take place.
Besides trying to keep up with schoolwork and training, the student-athletes and coaches alike have had to juggle schedules to make things work. I reached out to Eric Cooper, Hurricane High School’s cross country coach, about this season’s challenges for everyone.
“I have been trying to remind myself not to get hung up on any type of plan, because each day there seems to be a new obstacle to deal with,” Cooper said. “We have just been preparing as if we will be competing each week and then just roll with anything that gets thrown at us.
“Hey, we knew what we were up against coming into the season, after losing track season in the spring, so we have just tried to keep moving forward. That’s all you can do.”
Despite the challenges, both the boys and girls squads of Hurricane have been ranked as high as number four in the state’s AAA cross country standings by RunWV, and both teams have qualified for the state championships this Saturday at Cabell Midland.
Every coach, whatever sport they are involved in, has a coaching strategy, and a lot of that strategy centers around their team’s training schedule.
Cooper made it clear to me that keeping a straight forward regiment hasn’t been the easiest thing to accomplish this season, saying, “Our goal this year has remained the same as in years past and that’s peaking when the states come around the end of October. This season, it has been all about using every opportunity to race hard and get better.”
One positive change in this year’s championship format is that all three classes, AAA, AA, and A, will be racing separately. Most recently, AA and A runners would compete in the same race. I think it’s good that the WVSSAC has gone to the separate format, so that each class has its own race.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, and with things being uncertain from day to day, motivation for any student-athlete can be another challenge. Cooper told me that he has had to change some things he does to keep his runners motivated. “We went a month without even being able to compete, and that’s what you train for, lining up and seeing who is the fastest. That is one of the biggest motivational tools a coach has and that’s competition, which keeps the runners focused on the task at hand. Our runners were doing well, but I started to notice in week three and four of not competing, you could see it start to wear on them. So we just threw in a couple of fun days of not running in practice by playing Frisbee or soccer, just to help hit the mental reset button, and, thankfully, right after that, we were able to have our first meet and you right away saw all of the runners’ spirits rise.”
With this crazy cross country season soon coming to an end, looming in the not so distant future is track season. Cooper, who is also Hurricane’s track coach, says it is going to be important for his runners to take a step back.
“I have already told the team we are going take a six-week break, just so everyone can regroup and catch their breath. Frankly, I don’t know what is ahead of us, but we will be ready.”
Here is wishing all of the runners competing in the states good luck and may the wind be at your back.