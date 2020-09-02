During any given summer, college, high school and middle school cross country runners use that time period to enhance their fitness for the upcoming fall cross country season. Even during the pandemic, student-athletes still put time on roads and trails this summer to try to keep their fitness levels strong for the upcoming season.
Now about that season: Middle school and high school runners, as of Thursday, Aug. 27 (when I wrote this column) were getting ready for a season per the guidelines set for practices and meets by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC). Here’s hoping for a safe season for all of the runners.
However, that is not the case for the cross-country runners at Marshall University, as the plug has been pulled on their season by the university’s athletic administration. The conference in which Marshall competes, Conference USA, has not yet officially cancelled its cross-country season, but even if there is a season this fall, it doesn’t look like Herd runners will be competing.
Throughout this pandemic, uncertainty has probably been the only sure thing that everyone can depend on happening. For Marshall’s assistant cross country coach Caleb Bowen, the decision hit him hard.
“It’s tough seeing all of the hard work everyone did during the summer not be able to be used in competition. We are going to make the most out of it, we will look at all of the positives and go from there,” he said. “The sad thing is, if the season would have happened, I felt like we were going to have a very good season. It’s sad because everyone came in healthy and were ready to go.”
You have to have discipline to train during the hot summer days, when friends might be having fun in a pool or in an air-conditioned facility.
Now with the decision not to have a fall season, Coach Bowen must work on keeping his runners motivated.
“That is a work in progress right now,” he said. “While it was a punch in the stomach and was somewhat expected, it was still disappointing. With the pandemic still with us, it’s tough to do anything fun as a big group, just because of the rules and regulations we have to follow. So, we are having to be creative and I am using input from our seniors on how we move forward as a team. One thing we are going to try is to switch around our training plans, like using a whistle instead of a stopwatch. We just have to keep everyone’s morale up right now.”
If there has been any positive to come out of this whole pandemic situation, it is that the NCAA has granted all Division I student-athletes another year of eligibility. Coach Bowen made it clear, that decision was the only way to go.
“It would have been a travesty if the athletes hadn’t gotten that extra year. I mean, they lost track and now cross country; it would’ve been horrible if that extra year hadn’t been granted. I’m excited, also, because we are recruiting some great athletes right now and if were are able to keep some of the ones that are seniors this year, back next year, we are going to be pretty darn good, when and if everything with COVID settles down.”
Every student-athlete has a special bond with their coach and right now that connection is extremely important and Bowen knows what his message to his runners needs to be: “You can’t control the unknown, just make sure you are taking care of yourself and friends and we will all get through this, together as a team.”
Here’s hoping for a normal run for everyone in the very near future.