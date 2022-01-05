You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know that the weather so far this winter has been more spring like than what is normal for this time of year. The above-normal temperatures have created plenty of challenges for all of the ski resorts in West Virginia.
This is the time of year when you expect to hear the scraping of car windows; instead, the other day, I heard our neighbor operating his lawnmower to mulch his leaves in his front yard.
With that said, it really hasn’t been the type of weather that gets everyone excited about making some turns on their skis or snowboards.
Thank goodness there was enough cold temperatures in November and through mid-December that allowed the snowmakers at West Virginia ski resorts to make snow and cover enough terrain to allow the Mountain State to offer the most open terrain of any southeastern state that offers sliding on the snow.
While the city of Charleston has recorded record-high temperatures in December, Winterplace Ski Resort, 90 minutes to the south, has been offering skiing and snowboarding since the middle of the month. In fact, Tom Wagner, Winterplace’s executive vice president, says the start of the season has been good.
“It’s been pretty good. Thankfully, we had some really good snowmaking days right before we opened for the season, and that allowed us to open to the top of the mountain on the very first day. There have been people showing up from all over, which was great to see.”
I realize it’s tough to imagine that there is snow anywhere in West Virginia right now, but travelers on the West Virginia Parkway during the holidays could look over from the interstate in Ghent and see that over a dozen slopes were covered with manmade snow.
It’s really not hard to find out what is happening on the slopes of any resort in the southeast, thanks to the website skisoutheast.com. On that website, you can view the conditions of any resort thanks to webcams located right on the slopes. You can easily make a decision to go or not just by doing some clicks on your computer.
While the technology allows everyone to see how much snow was on the trails, Wagner made it clear to me that every resort in the state has also stepped forward and invested millions of dollars in the latest snowmaking equipment and during years like this, it pays off.
“There is no question that first and foremost, the investment in snowmaking has been critical. Without that, I don’t think there would be skiing right now anywhere in this state. People have come to rely on West Virginia’s snowmakers, and they have been tested so far this season — and in my eyes, they have passed the test. Just look how much terrain is open right now.”
Don’t think the snow on the slopes is fake or artificial; it is real manmade snow, as the snowmakers use cool water mixed with cold temperatures to produce real snow. In fact, I am told that because there is a higher water content in manmade snow, the product withstands the milder temperatures better.
The vast majority of skiers and snowboarders visiting West Virginia during the season are from states with much lower elevations. But, Wagner said, they are ready to hit the slopes.
“The most popular page on our website is the snow report page, which means everyone is ready to make some turns,” he said.
By the way, as things change, I just wanted to let everyone know I will be stepping down from writing this column bi-weekly. As of recently, I was accepted into Ohio University and I will be attending there for meteorology school starting Fall 2022. Due to this, I want to properly pursue my dream of working for the National Weather Service and helping save people’s lives.
I have been writing this for close to 9 years now, since April 2013. I have learned so much and have had so many experiences, and I am so grateful. I have stepped out of my comfort zone on numerous occasions, and been able to meet so many different types of people and learn about aspects of sports that I never would’ve imagined. I have stepped foot in places where not many teenagers probably have, and I am so grateful to have this honor. My dad will be taking over the reigns of this column. However, I will still be behind the scenes, occasionally helping him with interviews and still getting to learn aspects of journalism, even if it isn’t my main career goal anymore.
Thank you to everyone who has read my column over the years and have given me endless support to help push me to where I am today. Thank you to the PR teams of professional sports teams and many professionals who didn’t blow me off due to me being a teenager and properly gave me a chance to get out there and have an impact. Thank you to the editors at the newspapers that I have written for giving me an opportunity to share my word. Thank you all, and I wish you a happy and safe new year.
Christian Deiss, of Scott Depot, is a sophomore at Hurricane High School.