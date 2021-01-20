As everyone is aware of these days, we are in the winter months, and for runners who don’t like getting their mileage in on a treadmill, the colder temperatures can sometimes prove to be a challenge. But if you prepare yourself for the outside elements, that run can occur without too much difficulty.
One of those runners who braves the elements during this time of the year is Robert Smith, the owner of Robert’s Running and Walking Shops in Huntington and Charleston.
Robert told me runners on those cold days need to make sure a couple things are covered.
“Probably the most important thing to remembering when running outside during the winter is to keep your head and hands warm. Those are the two main things to keep warm, because when you are running you can keep your body temperature up. But those are two places you want to keep covered up.”
Runners understand the importance of hydrating correctly during their warm-weather runs, but as Robert told me, that’s a key for those cold-day runs, also.
“You do need to stay hydrated,” he said of those cooler runs. “Most runners probably don’t drink as much during the winter, as they are not sweating as much, but the key is listening to your body and if you find yourself getting thirsty on a run, take a hand-held with you to replenish your fluids.”
One of the biggest suggestions that Robert has for runners and walkers who come into his stores in Huntington and Charleston when exercising during the winter is make sure they can be seen by drivers.
“We tell people when it comes to winter running to make sure they wear clothing that provides reflectivity and even have some type of light that the drivers can see. A lot of running occurs when it’s dark right now, and everyone needs to make sure drivers can spot them quickly and have time to react.”
I have always found that when my feet get cold, my run turns more into a chore than just having fun outside getting the miles in. Robert said that answer starts with using the correct sock.
“Of course, everyone is a little bit different and socks as far as cushion goes, no matter whatever the conditions are, are only going to be so good for so long. (I use a) thicker blend in the winter, especially if I am running trails and know my feet are going to get wet. There is nothing worse than having cold and wet feet on any run.”
As everyone knows, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a crazy year for runners who compete in cross country and track in West Virginia, as meets have either been reduced or canceled. Those uncertainties have created motivational challenges for a lot of runners, including myself. Roberts addressed that situation in our chat.
“To be honest with you, that is one of the biggest things we have noticed during COVID is that a lot of people needed to have races on their schedule to stay motivated. It has been tougher for people to stay focused and that has been something we have been talking through with a lot of our customers. I tell them it’s OK to back off a little bit and do less, but just do something. Just do not go for days without running. Just get out there and do something to keep the exercise familiar to your body.”
Words of advice from a fellow runner, just another example of how running is a brotherhood, which is probably my favorite aspect of the sport.