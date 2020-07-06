Even though it now looks like major league baseball players will be soon begin playing for the 2020 season, my dad’s and my annual trip to Baltimore to see our Orioles play is in serious jeopardy. Despite the announcement of a 60-game schedule that begins later this month, it looks like all of the games will be played without fans in the stands.
With the chance being good our “Baseball Buddies” trip is not going to happen this summer, it got me thinking back when by chance my dad and I met the wife (Angie) of Storm Davis, a former Oriole pitcher, in the stands at Municipal Stadium the home of the Hagerstown Suns. That night, the Suns were playing the Hickory Crawdads and Davis was the visitors pitching coach.
I mentioned to my dad that it was too bad we never got to interview Davis that night. Come to find out, Davis’ son, Zack is the football coach at Nitro High School. My dad got Storm’s number from the younger Davis and I recently spoke to the former major leaguer by phone from his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the sports world upside down, Davis explained that the priority of following what has been going on with MLB hasn’t been a strong one for him.
“I’m trilled that they are getting back to playing, but I haven’t been following as close as some, just had some other things on my agenda," he said.
For me, I have to admit I am looking forward to seeing my Orioles back on the field. Last week's news that the minor league season is being scrapped disappointed me, because that means not seeing any West Virginia Power games at Appalachian Park this summer.
Davis was the starter and winner for the Orioles in Game 4 of the 1983 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. It’s a dream of every little leaguer to play in a World Series and that was no different for him.
“What an honor, first off, to be a member of a wonderful team and then to win a series that early in my career. Every player that I ever played with had the same goal, and that’s to get to play in a World Series.”
Davis actually went to three fall classics, along with the one with the O’s, he was on two Oakland Athletic teams that played into October.
Davis, who made his major league debut for the Orioles on April 29, 1982, in old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore, talked about stepping on the mound for the first time.
“I remember it well, it was against Oakland and I came in the ninth with the bases loaded and nobody out and the scored tied. Everything seemed to be in slow motion, but you really don’t have time to think about it. You just take the ball and try to get the job done.”
Davis ended up letting three runs score and he lost the game, but his career as a major league pitcher was underway.
As I mentioned earlier, Davis’s son, Zach, is Nitro High School’s football coach. I had to know whether Davis had passed any tips on to to his son.
“I have tried not to do a whole lot because I wanted Zach to be his own coach," he said. "He understands that the game is just a game and the young man that you coach and you are only part of their lives for a few years and the relationship with them is the most important thing during that time.”
As I reflect now on how this interview came about, you just don’t know who is sitting next to you at a ballgame. I just hope everyone will be able to experience it again soon.