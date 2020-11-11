HURRICANE — With the holiday season approaching, Mayor Scott Edwards has one overarching desire.
“I want all of our children in Putnam County to have a good Christmas,” he said. “I want them to have enough clothing to be warm throughout the winter and to have a toy or two to enjoy.”
Edwards, along with many other individuals and business people, have been doing what they can to make that wish a reality. For over five years the City of Hurricane has operated the Christmas Blessings Program, which connects needy, deserving families with generous local sponsors.
“I remember one Christmas season we at City Hall started discussing the need for a local program like this,” Edwards recalls. “I was seeing kids being left out of other programs because the deadlines were so early. We felt a sense of urgency to find a way to help parents who were struggling to provide for their children.”
So Edwards and his colleagues began reaching out to local business owners and anyone they knew who might want to make a difference in a child’s life.
It turns out that many folks in Hurricane were ready to answer the call to help.
“What we found is that people truly want to help,” Edwards said. “We are blessed. A lot of people here feel blessed and are willing to help bless others.”
Like Hurricane resident Jennifer Marsh, a mother of four. Four years ago, Marsh and her family started participating in the Christmas Blessings program, both donating financially and shopping for local children.
“We love giving back to our community,” Marsh states, “but this is the program that is probably the dearest to our hearts. There is nothing like sharing with children on one of the most magical days of the year.”
The process of becoming a sponsor like Marsh is straightforward.
“Simply complete an online sponsor form or print out a paper version to drop off at City Hall,” Edwards explains. “The form allows you to indicate how many children you would like to sponsor and if you have a preference as to the age or gender of child you shop for.”
The Christmas Blessings Program sponsor form provides two further alternatives: donate-only or shop-only options.
An individual or business may choose to make a financial donation only or to shop for a child without making a financial donation.
“Some folks have the means and the heart to donate, but don’t have the time to shop this year. Others may not be able to donate financially, but they are willing to offer their time to shop for kids,” Edwards says. “Either way, our children are going to have a good Christmas.”
For those who choose to donate and shop for their sponsored child or children, an email will be sent containing a list of the child’s clothing needs (sizes included), other essentials, and some wish list items. Most sponsors spend between $100-$150 per child.
“I enjoy shopping for these children more than my own,” Marsh admits. “And although I personally do the shopping for them, my family has a tradition to gather on a Sunday evening and sort the gifts together.”
She adds, “It has been a great way to teach my children from an early age to give back to the community.”
She’s not alone. The Christmas Blessings program brings together both families and businesses for a good cause.
“We know of sponsors who take their own kids shopping for the Christmas Blessings Program as a teachable moment,” Edwards says.
“We also know that businesses and organizations will ask for 10-20 children to sponsor. They use this as an opportunity to work together in the holiday season.”
He adds, “Folks like to help each other in Putnam County.”
Although the program was initially started for City of Hurricane residents, it quickly came to encompass folks from all over the county.
And it’s been an exceedingly popular program. Just last year, over 400 kids were sponsored by local individuals and businesses.
“That shows that there is a real need for programs like this in our community, even with similar programs that exist through Salvation Army, Heart & Hand, and United Way,” Edwards said.
Marsh agrees.
“The need in Hurricane is great,” she said. “I know last year there were more children than the city could have ever anticipated. But it is not just the sheer number of people in need that is staggering. The children’s lists themselves reveal how great individual need is.”
Marsh will never forget shopping for the little girl who asked for a hairbrush, the children who requested bedding, or the teenage boy who asked for Carhart overalls, jacket, steel-toed boots and tools.
“I remember my husband telling me to buy it all for that young man because he was preparing himself for work.”
Edwards chimes in.
“What a sponsor buys a child might be the only gifts he or she receives this Christmas.”
Sponsored children are from infant through high school age. Families complete and submit a lengthy application by the Nov. 19 deadline. Those applications are thoroughly vetted across organizations to ensure that only families in need are being helped.
“We do everything we can to minimize fraud so that there is no double or triple-dipping,” Edwards assures.
Once a family’s application to the Christmas Blessings Program has been approved, they will be contacted regarding when to pick up their gifts at City Hall.
After Jennifer Marsh drops off the unwrapped gifts she’s purchased to City Hall by the Dec. 8 deadline, she will eagerly anticipate Christmas morning.
Not for herself or her family foremost.
“As I watch my own children open their gifts on Christmas morning, my mind will drift to those we were able to help. I will be hoping their morning is as exciting and magical as my own children’s...if not more.”
She enjoins, “Give back. You won’t be disappointed.”
Mayor Scott Edwards agrees.
“Children have been through so much this year, and it has been worse on the kids who don’t have much, I’m sure. We want to put smiles on the children’s faces, and the Christmas Blessings Program helps us do that.”
To sponsor a child in the Christmas Blessings Program, complete the sponsor form at https://www.hurricanewv.com/sponsor-a-child-for-christmas or print a paper version at https://www.hurricanewv.com/assets/page-uploads/SponsorForm_2020.pdf and return to Hurricane City Hall via mail (3255 Teays Valley Road), fax (304-562-5858), or email (christmasblessings@hurricanewv.com).
To apply for the Christmas Blessings program as a family in need, print out the application at https://www.hurricanewv.com/assets/page-uploads/Application_with_wish_list_2020.pdf and return to City Hall. Paper applications are also available at City Hall to complete. If you have further questions, call 304-562-5896 or email christmasblessings@hurricanewv.com.