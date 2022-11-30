Christmas parades, concerts, bazaars, and more holiday festivities are in store in the coming weeks in Putnam County and surrounding areas. Here’s a sampling of some of the family-friendly, seasonal fare to enjoy:
NOW THROUGH DEC. 12
- Letters for Santa at the Gazebo in Hurricane.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
- Candy Cane Wreath Workshop: Lisa Alto and Alto Design Craft Classes will host a candy cane wreath-making workshop from 7 until 9 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. Tickets are $28.50, which includes all supplies needed to make a wreath. Tickets are limited. Register through PayPal at Alto Design and type “Candy Cane Wreath” in the notes.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
- Cocoa & Cookies with Santa: The Nitro Woman’s Club will host a Cocoa & Cookies with Santa event from 5 until 7 p.m. at 2205 Second Ave. in Nitro. Participants can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and make “reindeer food.” Participants are also encouraged to bring canned goods to be donated to a local food pantry for the season.
- Yuletide in the Park Tree Lighting: The annual Yuletide in the Park tree lighting will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. Activities will include Christmas lights, carriage rides, a live Nativity, crafts, and more.
- Word of Light’s Annual Live Nativity: Part of Yuletide in the Park, the live nativity is planned for 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3. Shows run approximately every 25 minutes. Dress warmly and come ready to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies while listening to our reason for celebrating Christmas.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
- Buffalo UMC Christmas Bazaar: Located in the historic Buffalo Square, Buffalo United Methodist Church will have their annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For sale will be crafts, new and used items, cookies, candy, hot dogs, and homemade soups. Food items can be eaten at the church or ordered for carry-out.
- Nitro Christmas Parade: The 2022 Nitro Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. For more information, call the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-759-9815.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
- Holiday Sweets & Sounds: The Nitro High School Showcats show choir will host Holiday Sweets & Sounds at 3:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the high school, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro. Admission is $10 per person; children younger than 5 years old will be admitted free.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
- Hurricane Christmas Parade: The theme for this year’s parade, which begins at 4 p.m., is “A Candyland Christmas.” Entry is free, but participants are asked to register no later than Dec. 7. Parade lineup will begin at 3 p.m. just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park. The parade will end at First Baptist Church on Main Street. For more details and to register, go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/christmasparade.
A Walk Through Bethlehem: 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle, 25 3rd Ave., Hometown. Walk through a reproduction of what Bethlehem might have looked like at the time of the birth of Christ. Follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/ 3185924801671025/
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
Hurricane Civic Chorus Christmas Concert: “Once Upon a Silent Night”, 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church in Hurricane, 2848 Putnam Ave. The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, is a male and female community chorus that will perform beloved classics of the season. The public is welcome to this free concert. For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.