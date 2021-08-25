The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com.
More than 115,000 people are on a national waiting list for organ-transplant operations. But the number of donors is small.
Putnam Rotary club members this morning spoke with Christy Conley about the shortage and the need to save lives. “Twenty people die each day because organs for transplant are not available,” she said.
Conley is community outreach coordinator for the CORE — the Center for Organ Recovery & Education office in Pittsburgh, which serves most of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
“Some 500 patients in West Virginia are waiting for transplant organs or tissue,” Conley continued. “Transplants may include lungs, heart, liver, among other organs. Tissue transplants may include skin for burn victims, heart valves and corneas.
Most transplant organs become available on short notice, Conley said, usually resulting from a head injury in an automobile accident, a stroke or brain aneurysm.
“But EMR personnel and hospital staff members are working to save lives. They are completely separate from a transplant team.
“The donor must be in a hospital and on a ventilator when pronounced brain dead.”
Of 2.2 million people who die each year, only about 2% may serve as organ donors.
Once the hospital pronounces death, an organ recovery team, which is completely different from the medical treatment team, goes into action.
But not all persons want to be donors. The recovery team is required to speak with the family and to receive permission to proceed.
A national transplant waiting list on computer is staffed around the clock. Information such as blood type, body size, distance from the donor and time on the waiting lists is available. Organs are never matched by race or gender.
Organs from one donor may serve as many as eight recipients.
In West Virginia, about 35% of the population are registered as organ donors. The national registration is between 50 to 65%, Conley said.
Registration as a donor is simple and easy, Conley told the group. Information is available at www.core.org and by phone at 304-388-6293 (CAMC General) or 1-800-366-6777 (the CORE office in Pittsburgh).
An organ transplant may represent continuing life for terminal patients in need. Said Conley, “It’s an opportunity to turn a time of loss into a time of hope.”