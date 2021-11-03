So long, Butch.
It has been nice being in the same conference with you during the last five years.
That’s particularly true for a life-long Cleveland Browns fan like me. It’s pretty extraordinary to be around a guy, who was the Browns’ head coach and took Cleveland to the playoffs in 2002.
Who would have guessed he would end up in South Florida as FIU’s head coach?
Yet, that was the case for Butch Davis.
But, now, it is coming to an end. When his FIU Panthers got hammered by Marshall University during a loss on Saturday in a drenched and mostly empty Joan C. Edwards, it was the end of an era.
There will be no curtain calls for Butch. … not to mention for any of his coaching cohorts in what’s left of Conference USA. With the Thundering Herd heading for greener pastures in the Sun Belt Conference, it appears Marshall will compete in C-USA for only one more year in 2022.
That means Butch and his Panthers aren’t expected to ever set foot in Huntington, West Virginia again.
It has been nice knowing you, C-USA.
Well, sort of.
In truth, it has been all downhill ever since Britton Banowsky stepped down as commissioner in July, 2015. The odyssey of member schools leaving to join the American Athletic Conference started shortly after that and continues unabated.
So, why shouldn’t Marshall — along with Southern Miss, Old Dominion and probably James Madison — join the parade to more lucrative, not to mention more convenient, confines?
It just makes dollars and sense.
That’s why Marshall’s move is so enormously popular with the Herd faithful. MU’s fans are totally on-board with the move to the Sun Belt.
Yet, there are still naysayers out there that insist Marshall is making the wrong move. Surprisingly enough, these critics still believe MU would be better off in Conference USA.
“All eyes are on Marshall,” an anonymous source, who apparently was “intimately” involved in discussions between MU and Conference USA, told CBS Sports.
“Marshall has a tough decision. Decide to go to the Sun Belt and be a middle-of-the-pack program in a 14-team league, or stay in Conference USA and be the most tradition-rich program and compete for championships.”
This source couldn’t have painted a rosier picture if he were using paint-by-numbers.
“It’s a tough call,” continued the source. “A 16-team SEC is one thing. You’re going to get multiple bids in every sport. In the Sun Belt, you’re probably only going to get one (post-season) bid in every sport. It’s not a great scenario.”
So, the source claims.
Me?
I’m not buying it. I steadfastly believe Marshall is making the best possible decision. The Sun Belt is where Marshall has needed to be for several years. It just took the AAC pillaging Conference USA — again — to make it happen.
Thank goodness, the AAC stuck to their robber baron ways. It was the best thing that could have happened to Marshall.
I just wish I could say the same for Butch Davis. But, unfortunately, he is stuck. Why, his administration at FIU won’t even discuss Conference USA’s demise.
Sorry, Butch.
You deserve better.