Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … MU 49, NAVY 7
OFFENSE: B+ — The only aspect that lowered this grade was three turnovers. MU was guilty of two interceptions and four fumbles, losing one. That’s too many. But otherwise? The Thundering Herd offense was lights out. Just look how quickly MU scored.
The first touchdown drive consisted of nine plays and 75 yards in only 2:37. Next, six plays for 53 yards in 1:46. Then, five plays for 25 yards in 1:10. Next, five plays for 71 yards in only 1:26. Then, there was the longest drive of 11 plays for 60 yards in 4:02. It was followed by three plays for 49 yards in only 0:55 and one play for 30 yards in just seven seconds.
Call the offense “Green Lightning.”
DEFENSE: A+ — Hats off to defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and his staff. They scrapped the 4-2-5 base defense and threw so many alignments at the bewildered Midshipmen, they did everything but holler, “Man, overboard!” Maybe Navy should have tried that. Obviously, nothing else worked. Oh, yeah, don’t forget nine sacks.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A+ — Anytime a team blocks a field goal AND a punt in the same game, that is a yeoman effort. Naquan Renalds blocked a punt and T.J. Johnson blocked a 41-yard field goal attempt. And besides the two blocked kicks by the special teams, punter Robert LeFevre averaged 47.7 yards.
COACHING: A+ — MU was the complete package vs. Navy. The offense dropped 49 points on Navy in only 18:41 of possession time. The defense held Navy to only seven points despite the Middies having 41:19 of possession time. That is very impressive on both counts.
0VERALL: A+ — Welcome to the Charles Huff era. This was the best debut for a new coach since Bobby Pruett’s Herd defeated Howard, 55-27, in 1996.
Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … MARYLAND 30, WVU 24
OFFENSE: D- — It committed three turnovers. Quarterback Jarret Doege tossed two interceptions with the first pick being particularly egregious. Running back Leddie Brown rushed for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass, but also coughed up a fumble. It’s difficult to win any game when the offense commits three turnovers.
But here is the statistic of the day. WVU scored only three points in the last 41 minutes and 30 seconds of the game. That’s just about as ineffective as an offense can get.
DEFENSE: C+ — Thanks to WVU’s offense, the Mountaineer defense had to spend far too much time on the field. The Terps ran 80 plays compared to only 61 by WVU. That led to Maryland’s time of possession being 34 minutes compared to the Mountaineers’ 26 minutes. An eight-minute differential is huge.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D+ — Anytime this unit fumbles the ball away, it is horrific. And that’s what Winston Wright Jr. did on a punt. To be fair, Wright also had a 98-yard kickoff return. But it didn’t even out. Also, Tyler Sumpter’s average of 39.0 yards on five punts needed to be better.
COACHING: D- — The offense was supposed to go through Leddie Brown. Did it? Sort of. Brown rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries and added four catches for 43 yards and another TD. That’s 21 touches. Yet, WVU ran 40 plays when Brown didn’t touch the ball. So, he had the ball 34.4 percent of the time. Was that enough? Considering WVU averaged only 2.3 yards per rush and had only three rushing first downs, it becomes a tossup question.
What isn’t a tossup, however, is Maryland’s coaching staff did a much, much better job of adjustments.
OVERALL: D- — After this highly questionable performance, queries abound. Should backup quarterback Garrett Greene get significant playing time this Saturday vs. LIU? When is WVU going to win another road game? Has the Virginia Tech game become a make-or-break situation?
After the sub-par performance vs. Maryland, inquiring minds want to know.