Just when the Thundering Herd fan base had dismissed Marshall’s overwhelming 49-7 victory over Navy in the 2021 season-opener as a fortunate fluke …
Just when consecutive losses to East Carolina (42-38), at Appalachian State (31-30) and at Middle Tennessee (34-28) prompted many Marshall fans to loosen up their arms in preparation to throw in the towel …
Just when MU inexplicably snatched victory from the jaws of defeat during a far from impressive 20-13 overtime win over an ordinary — at best — Old Dominion team in the Herd’s homecoming game …
Just when the Herd faithful was ready to write this season off as a disappointment …
That’s when it inexplicably happened. Marshall exploded in the one state — of all states — where the Herd seldom could keep its powder dry by absolutely running roughshod over the not very Mean Green from North Texas Friday night.
Anybody see it coming?
Uh, no.
But guess what? That just makes it better. Nobody was expecting MU quarterback Grant Wells to account for five touchdowns (two passes and three rushing). Nobody expected the Herd to explode for a 42-7 lead at halftime. Nobody expected Wells to complete 18 consecutive passes in a record-setting performance.
There was a lot of pinching to make sure we weren’t dreaming going on Friday night in the Tri-State area. And justifiably so. But isn’t it sweet to have hope again? Isn’t it nice to look forward to an open date this week and, then, a very winnable game against FIU next week in Joan C. Edwards Stadium? Isn’t it good to have the 2021 season back?
Yes, indeed.
Forget North Texas’ pair of late rushing touchdowns. When MU’s first-team defense was on the field, the Mean Green was overwhelmed. That’s particularly true of starting QB Austin Aune.
Safety Nazeeh Johnson took care of the back end with eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass break-up. Meanwhile, linebacker Eli Neal was controlling everything else with four solo tackles, two tackles for loss including a sack, an interception and a quarterback hurry.
MU punted only four times.
The Herd looked more sound in all three phases than at any other point this season.
