It felt like two losses.
I know, I know.
That’s not supposed to be possible in football. It’s not like a double-header in baseball. There aren’t any twinbills in football.
Yet, the hurt, the disappointment, the dismay seemed so amplified at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday. In fact, it actually seemed doubled. That’s because it was.
The Thundering Herd didn’t just lose 21-14 to defending Conference USA champion UAB in front of a chilled crowd in the half-full “Joan.”
No, that was just the beginning of the hurt, the precursor for the pain. And that was bad enough. The last thing Marshall’s fans wanted to endure was a second consecutive loss to the Blazers in Huntington.
Yet, that albatross paled in comparison to the real pain. That onus was reserved for an unspeakable misery. And that’s precisely what occurred on Saturday.
Marshall did the unthinkable, the unimaginable, the unpardonable.
It lost the “75” game on Saturday.
That’s much, much worse than merely losing the game to UAB. This is a revered day at Marshall, in particular, and in Huntington, in general. It’s already painful enough to remember the 75 Marshall players, coaches and fans who perished on Nov. 14, 1970 in the horrific airplane disaster at Tri-State Airport.
And, no, 51 years hasn’t dulled the pain.
It still hurts. It still aches. It still lives in our hearts.
But to double the pain? To heap a 21-14 defeat at the hands of UAB on top of losing on “75” day? That smacks of cruel and unusual punishment.
And it was.
It hurt much more, much worse than just a normal, ordinary loss to an East Carolina or an Appalachian State or a Middle Tennessee in September or October. It would have been bad enough to lose to UAB during one of those months.
But to fall in November on the weekend of the “75” game?
That conjures up a particular sort of piercing pain all its own. And it’s only felt at Marshall. It’s only felt in Huntington. It’s only felt by the fans, the followers and the friends who have endured this pain for oh these many years.
Do we deserve a better destiny?
Perhaps.
But would any of us trade the pain, transfer the emotion or do anything to dull the heartbreak? Of course not. We own this. And we are proud of the ownership. Even as we shed our tears we don’t begrudge our weeping.
Even first-year coach Charles Huff is beginning to grasp that concept.
“I talked to the guys,” said MU’s first-year coach. “I understand fully how much this weekend means to a lot of people, myself included. I told them to honor them with their performance. And I thought we fought hard. That’s what Marshall is about. That’s what we’ll always be about.
“In order to win these type of games, we’ve got to be able to execute a little more consistently. I told them in the locker room, the course has changed. But the goal has not. So, it’s just a little bit different path. If we were able to write the story, it would be totally different. But it’s not that way.
“We have to be sure we learn from this. I’d cut my right finger off if we could win the game.”
That won’t be necessary.
We’ve felt enough pain through the years. And we felt some more on Saturday. But we have learned to embrace the pain.
That’s because We Are Marshall.