It’s football season.
There’s no doubt about that.
West Virginia University began workouts in Morgantown on Friday. And Marshall University finished up one full week of practices on Friday.
So, yes, football is in the air.
But guess what.
Basketball is, too.
The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd both have begun workouts. Besides that, both also are busy with another key component of their programs.
Recruiting.
That one word speaks volumes in the world of collegiate athletics.
WVU, for example, has commitments from a pair of guards from the class of 2021. They are Seth Wilson, 6-foot-3 185-pound point guard and Kobe Johnson, 6-4, 207-pound combo guard.
Both recruits are from Ohio. Wilson is from Lorain, but spent the last two seasons playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. He has transferred back to Lorain for his senior season. Johnson plays for McKinley High School in Canton.
Wilson, who also was offered by Penn State, is ranked as the No. 3 point guard among 2021 prospects in Ohio.
Then, more recently, the late-blooming Johnson committed to the Mountaineers. His recruiting contact had mostly come from mid-major schools, but then interest in Johnson exploded. He started hearing from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern and St. John’s before committing to WVU.
Johnson is described as a smart, strong, physical athlete who plays the game at his pace, guards multiple positions, easily morphs between scoring/distributing roles and owns a college-ready body. Johnson owns a wingspan of nearly 7 feet.
“I feel like WVU is a great school,” Johnson told Mountaineer Maven. “Having the chance to play for a Hall of Fame coach, you can’t beat that. My dream was to play high major basketball and WVU was the best fit.
“I’ve been going to the (Bob) Huggins family camp since my freshman year, so the relationship with them started around then.”
Johnson was first team All-Ohio in 2020, averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
“I think he’s a great fit for that program at West Virginia,” McKinley head coach Andy Vlajkovich told the Canton Repository. “If you’ve watched them play, he kind of fits that big-guard mold. He’s a kid who fits with Coach Huggins in terms of personality and mentality.”
Vlajkovich is an authority on that subject. That’s because he also coached WVU’s 6-10 junior center Derek Culver in high school.
Meanwhile, at Marshall, coach Danny D’Antoni and his staff have been busy offering future prospects.
The first is Jace Carter, a 6-foot-1 point guard in the class of 2021. He averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists at Astronaut High School in Titusville, Florida, last season. He has scholarship offers from Marshall, Chattanooga, Vermont, Appalachian State, James Madison, New Orleans and Florida Gulf Coast.
Next, there’s Jaden Daughtry, a 6-6, 210-pound swingman in the class of 2022. The left-hander plays for Benedictine College Preparatory in Richmond, Virginia. He announced that he had been offered by Marshall.
Then there’s Aidan Noyes, 6-7 wing who is a rising senior at Moeller High School in Cincinnati. Noyes is characterized as being a “knockdown shooter who is very athletic and plays with an edge.”
Noyes already has been offered by Marshall, Akron, Appy State, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Northern Kentucky, Toledo, Robert Morris, Cleveland State, Elon, Stetson, Hofstra and Belmont.
Finally, there’s Jacob Conner, a 6-7 wunderkind for Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio, who is in the class of 2022. Conner came into own as a sophomore, playing a lot of point guard for Alter. He is ranked the No. 1 swing forward in Ohio’s 2022 rankings.
So far, Conner has announced he has offers from Marshall, Ohio, Miami (Ohio), Wright State and Youngstown State.
Stay tuned.