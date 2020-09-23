It was meant to be.
It just was.
After 29 years of losing to top-25 competition in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, it was way, way, way past time for Marshall University’s football program to notch a marquee victory in this venue.
It finally happened Saturday.
The Thundering Herd defeated No. 23 Appalachian State, 17-7, before 12,050 elated fans to wipe the onus off its resume.
And what an onus it was.
Marshall’s record was 3-21 vs. top-25 competition coming into this game. Yes, 3-21. What’s worse, two of the three victories over top-25 competition came on the road with a bowl win over BYU and an upset of Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.
So, how many times had Marshall defeated top-25 competition in its hometown of Huntington?
Only once.
The Herd knocked off No. 20 Miami (Ohio) during the 1976 season, but that was in old Fairfield Stadium. It doesn’t even exist anymore.
But guess what.
The losing streak to top-25 opponents in “The Joan” doesn’t exist anymore, either.
Right, Brenden Knox?
“Man, I could cry,” said Marshall’s star running back, who rushed for a game-high 138 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries. “I was telling the offensive line and the defensive line that this is something we’ll never forget.
“Knocking off a top-25 team on national television is what you dream about.”
Indeed.
Marshall players have dreamed about it for a long, long time — 29 years to be exact. But, now, the dream has come to fruition.
And, at times, it seemed almost like destiny.
Like in the first quarter, when App State running back Daetrich Harrington seemed to have raced 77 yards for a breakaway touchdown. But, wait a minute, the officiating crew decided Harrington’s knee had touched the turf at the 29-yard line for just a 5-yard gain.
Then, with 14:16 to play in the fourth quarter, Mountaineer quarterback Zac Thomas fired a surprising 41-yard pass to Mike Evans on a fourth-and-1 situation. It appeared Evans would score a touchdown, but Marshall’s Brandon Drayton ran him down from behind, forced a fumble into the end zone and MU’s Nazeeh Johnson recovered to wipe away the would-be TD.
It happened again with 2:58 remaining. App State placekicker Chandler Staton had a 26-yard field goal attempt that would have changed the contest into a one-score game, but, surprisingly enough, he missed it wide right.
Fate? Kismet? Destiny?
Take your pick.
All veteran head coach Doc Holliday knows — and needs to know — is that the Herd finally defeated a top-25 opponent in “The Joan.”
“It’s huge for our football program and our school and our community,” said Holliday. “What a great game it was. I’m really proud of how tough our kids played. I’m just so proud of these kids getting that win.”
What made it even sweeter is 12,050 fans were allowed to attend the game, while other venues such as WVU’s Mountaineer Field and members of the Big Ten aren’t allowing fans to attend.
“We only had about 13,000 fans,” said Holliday. “But they were loud and proud.”
That’s because the Marshall fans had something to be loud and proud about.
The onus is gone.
The streak is over.
The top-25 victory drought is a thing of the past.
It was time for it to happen. Past time, actually. But, now, the albatross is gone from the Herd’s neck.
Yes, it was meant to be.