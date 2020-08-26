Now, here’s the other side of the coin.
While the father of an Ohio State football player was organizing a protest by Big Ten football parents at league headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois …
And while Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields was gathering 250,000 signatures on a petition to reinstate the 2020 football season for Ohio State …
While all that was happening, Marshall University star running back Brenden Knox merely smiled.
That’s because Columbus, Ohio, is his hometown.
So, the mere notion that Knox is working and preparing for a season opener, while the Buckeyes are sidelined appealed to his sense of irony.
“It’s actually pretty funny,” said the 6-foot, 223-pound redshirt junior. “That’s something you never would have thought, coming from a powerhouse like Ohio State. But you kind of just revel in what we’ve got going on and put that to the side.”
Not too far to the side, though.
Knox, the 2019 Conference USA MVP, doesn’t forget to be grateful for his good fortune.
“For sure, for sure,” he said. “Being one of the only teams playing in the country, you know, we are definitely lucky.”
Marshall’s veteran running back coach, Ohio native Pepe Pearson, was a star running back for the Buckeyes in 1994-97, rushing for 1,484 yards and 17 touchdowns in 299 carries as a junior while earning All-Big Ten and Ohio State MVP honors.
“I didn’t think I’d ever see a college football season without Ohio State,” said Pearson, who finished his career as the Buckeyes’ fifth all-time leading rusher with 3,121 yards.
“Reading up on it, they’ve played since 1868 or something like that. So, to not have a game this year possibly ... who knows what’s going to happen. But to possibly not have a season this year, that’s history in itself.
“Obviously, I would love the see the Buckeyes play. I would love to see all of college football play, but you just have to take into consideration everything that is going on. I know there are a lot of conferences, a lot of teams that are concerned about what’s going on in the country right now. It’s understandable.”
That’s why Pearson makes a point of making sure his players realize how fortunate they are.
“It’s something that I talk about in meetings,” said the fifth-year coach. “Just be grateful for the opportunity to play. Our mentality is we’re going to take it a day at a time and just focus on what we can control every day.
“That’s our mindset.
“We’re trying to block out the noise around us and just focus on what we have to do today to get better. I think that’s the mindset we all have to have as a group.”
Pearson’s message isn’t lost on junior running back Sheldon Evans.
“I’m very grateful,” said Evans, “because I know there are some guys that, you know, they just had to come to the realization, like, this is it.
“They won’t get that dream that they’ve always had of playing. So, I’m very grateful and thankful to be out here. I just really hope we have a season to get to show all the hard work we’ve been putting on through the offseason.
“I think we really deserve a season.”
But what if the coronavirus pandemic shuts down the 2020 season after, say, three games?
What then?
“I would be very disappointed,” said the 5-11, 200-pound redshirt junior. “But at least we would have gotten those three games. I’d be disappointed if we only have three. But I’ll be glad that we at least got to play some games.
“Because, like you said, some people didn’t get to play any.”
That’s a very good point.
But, perhaps, senior transfer Jaron Woodyard leads the Thundering Herd in gratitude.
As he should.
Woodyard transferred after two seasons at Nebraska, which means he wouldn’t be practicing or preparing for a season opener otherwise.
“Most definitely,” said the 5-11, 180-pound wide receiver. “I am blessed to be here. I am blessed to be here because we’re playing. I feel like it was the right time and the right moment and I came here. Everything is looking good.
“Everything is going good.”
That’s because these guys aren’t playing or coaching in the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West or Mid-American Conference.
And that’s the other side of the coin.