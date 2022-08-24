Abraham Beauplan never had heard of Chuck Bednarik.
Who can blame him?
Even though the standout Marshall University linebacker was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, it didn’t change the fact that the former Philadelphia Eagles great ended his NFL career in 1962.
So, of course, Beauplan knew very little about Bednarik.
After he retired in 1962, it wasn’t long before they decided to name an award in Bednarik’s honor. And that’s where Beauplan enters the picture.
So, just how difficult is it for a former junior college player to be named to the Bednarik watch list after only one year of playing major-college football?
“I mean, when it comes to that, I didn’t think about it a lot,” said Beauplan. “Junior college, though, I think it helped me. It kind of prepared me for this moment, so that I could play at the level that I wanted to play.”
Which propelled Beauplan into being named to the Bednarik watch list. Yet, does Beauplan have any idea who Bednarik is and what his award represents?
“I’ve heard of him,” said Beauplan. “He was one of the best when it came to playing college ball.”
That’s partially correct. Bednarik was a star at the University of Penn, which led to him being the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-round draft pick. But the Bednarik Award actually was more based on his toughness and extremely physical play in the NFL.
Bednarik played both center and linebacker and never came off the field. He actually was the last of the NFL’s two-way players.
“He played two ways?” said Beauplan incredulously. “That’s amazing. For you to be able to play linebacker and center — that’s two different positions.”
That’s an indication of how hard-nosed Bednarik was, huh?
“Yes sir,” said Beauplan.
It would be like telling Abraham, “Hey, we are going to put you at tight end and still play you at linebacker.”
“The funny thing is I joke with my tight end coach all the time,” said Beauplan. “I say, ‘C’mon, man, let me play tight end.’ I guess I could play several positions, but I am focusing on linebacker.”
So, was Beauplan surprised when he was named to the Bednarik watch list?
“This is how I go about it,” he said. “When I play, I try not to think too much about it — the list they’ve got. I just go out there and play. That is more, like, for my parents. They are the ones watching for stuff like that.
“I don’t think too much about it, but it made them proud. But I still have to focus on the task at hand and keep trying to get better.”
What’s really interesting about Beauplan and Bednarik is they were similar in size. Beauplan is listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds and Bednarik played at 6-3, 233 pounds.
It’s times like this that an — ahem — veteran sports writer comes in handy.