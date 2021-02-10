Pick a cliché, any cliché.
Young Guns. New Wave. Young Blood.
They all apply within the framework of the Marshall University men’s basketball program.
Sure, there are such veterans as redshirt senior Jannson Williams, senior Jarrod West, senior Darius George and junior Taevion Kinsey. But, suddenly, younger members of the Thundering Herd are beginning to grab some of the spotlight as well.
Players such as redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Taylor and a pair of true freshmen in post player Obinna Anochili-Killen and shooting guard David Early have exploded to the forefront in recent games.
“Andy got thrown into the fire because we just had to have him,” said Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni, referring to Taylor being in MU’s starting lineup during the second semester of the 2019-20 season. “There wasn’t anybody there. He started off last year and he just had to slowly work his way in.
“Andy was a 30-point scorer (in high school). He has started playing pretty well on other things. Usually, the scoring is the last thing that comes. Andy is extending himself into the offense and being a bigger part of it.”
Then there’s the 6-foot-9 Anochili-Killen, who has started 12 of Marshall’s 13 games. The former Chapmanville High School star averages 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and has 16 blocked shots.
But in the Herd’s recent 79-66 win at FIU, Anochili-Killen scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot.
“Obinna? You know, when he came, nobody acclaimed his offensive game,” D’Antoni said. “They said he was a work in progress. I think he still is, but he has the hustle and the smarts to defend and rebound, and he gives you length on the floor.
“He can make the easy play right now. And I think as he grows, he will get to where he can make the tougher play. He is conscientious. He is out here every day working on it.”
The final member of this new trio is the 6-4 Early, who starred at Logan High School. Early, who is very gifted offensively, exploded in Marshall’s 89-72 win at FIU. He scored 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers. Early also contributed three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
And get this: Early did all that in only 21 minutes of playing time.
“David,” D’Antoni noted, explaining the difference between Early and Taylor, “I was watching a little bit more because I didn’t want to leave him out there when he made one or maybe two mistakes, then it would compound and he’d make three or four and start to lose confidence.
“So, I kind of waited until I felt like he was getting a good feel of how to use his teammates, instead of play the high school game where he was the main show. You have to make that transition because he has all the skills to be a great player. He just had to mesh them in with how we run the program and how he works with his teammates.”
The key to Early’s improvement, however, has been losing weight.
“He has lost 13 pounds, which I think was important,” D’Antoni said. “Especially with his driving and penetrating, getting back, guarding and getting back in the lane, which he did two or three times — and FIU has very quick guards.
“I’ve told him he’s got to get to 225 (pounds). He’s got 10 or 11 pounds to get down to that weight. And then he’ll be the type weight that his talent will really shine.
“I was really proud of him. Number one, he lost the weight when he was asked. Number two, he plays harder than I thought that he would. And number three, he’s a much better shooter. And he’s smart.
“He’s got all the things that are going to make Marshall proud for a few years.”