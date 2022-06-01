At first, I didn’t understand.
Honestly, the upheaval surrounding the HBO series “Winning Time” seemed rather baffling.
Why the controversy? Why the outrage? And, mostly, why was Jerry West so upset?
Then, by sheer coincidence, all those questions were answered. I had gone over to my youngest son’s home to visit with my grandkids. That’s when it happened. My son, Chase, a consummate sports fan, had “Winning Time” playing on the flat screen in his living room.
It didn’t take long for me to start saying, “That isn’t right” and “that isn’t correct” and “that didn’t happen.”
But most of all, I was outraged by the portrayal of Jerry West. It couldn’t have been more inaccurate. That opinion isn’t based on the fact West is a West Virginia native who is an icon in the Mountain State.
Instead, it’s a product of doing a lengthy telephone interview with West about growing up in Chelyan in eastern Kanawha County and playing basketball at now-defunct East Bank High School.
West was so moved by talking about his high school days, he said, “Looking back, those were the happiest days of my life.” Then, his voice choked because he obviously was close to tears.
That wasn’t our only interaction, either.
Some years later, I was in Memphis as Marshall University was a year away from joining Conference USA. As luck would have it, the Grizzlies were in the NBA playoffs with former DuPont High School star Jason Williams as their star point guard and West as their general manager.
It wasn’t difficult to arrange a one-on-one interview with West that lasted about 10 minutes. He was very forthcoming and utterly gracious.
That’s the Jerry West I have experienced.
The actor on “Winning Time” allegedly portraying West? It wasn’t just a joke. It was a tasteless joke.
Besides having shaggy dark hair compared to the real West’s short, light hair, the actor spouted a specific profanity in nearly every sentence. The actor portraying West also imbibed alcohol in copious amounts and was utterly ill-tempered.
Is it any wonder West is threatening to sue HBO over “Winning Times”?
A story in the Los Angeles Times visits that and other issues.
“West is portrayed in his role as a Lakers executive as frequently fueled by anger and alcohol, a depiction he’s none too fond of,” the story reads. “He’s also portrayed as advising Lakers owner Jerry Buss to — gasp — not draft Magic Johnson.
“It’s a depiction that ex-Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper and Jamaal Wilkes and former team employees denied is accurate in a letter to HBO from West’s lawyers demanding a retraction.”
In further comments to the Los Angeles Times, West said, “The series made us all look like cartoon characters. They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”
West’s attorneys took particular umbrage over the Magic Johnson implications.
“So instead of seeing the true Jerry West — a brilliant GM who was the architect of one of the great NBA dynasties — anyone who watched the show would be left with the false impression that West is incompetent, that he didn’t want Magic Johnson,” said the statement. “This is a fabrication. You depict Jerry as a clueless bumpkin wearing a fishing hat to practice, which also never happened — rather than a dedicated and capable GM.”
What an unwarranted affront to West. He’s right to be outraged.
Furthermore, we as West Virginians should be outraged for him.