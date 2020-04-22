Let’s play devil’s advocate.
What if the NCAA, in an acknowledgment of the budget constraints prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, were to relax its rules and allow Group of Five schools to drop below the minimum of sponsoring 16 varsity sports?
What if financially strapped Marshall University were able to drop one of its 16 sports?
Which one would it be?
While everyone percolates on that hypothetical question, let’s do some homework on Conference USA as it relates to the 16 varsity sports requirement.
As it turns out, more than half of C-USA’s 14 members are above the minimum standard. Merely six — Marshall, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Texas-El Paso and Western Kentucky — offer at least 16 sports.
Here is a breakdown.
Charlotte: 18 (7 men’s sports/11 women’s) — Besides the usual sports of football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball, the 49ers offer men’s tennis along with men’s indoor and outdoor track.
Florida International: 18 (7 men’s/11 women’s) — FIU features indoor and outdoor track and field for both male and female athletes along with beach volleyball for females.
Florida Atlantic: 20 (8 men’s/12 women’s) — FAU features men’s tennis along with men’s swimming and diving. On the women’s side there is beach volleyball, both indoor and outdoor track and spirit.
Louisiana Tech: 16 (7 men’s/9 women’s) — The Bulldogs offer indoor and outdoor track for both men and women. One unusual sport for women is bowling.
Marshall: 16 (6 men’s/10 women’s) — The Thundering Herd has the usual sports for men such as football, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf and cross country. For the women, Marshall offers softball, basketball, cross country, volleyball, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, tennis and both indoor and outdoor track and field.
Middle Tennessee: 17 (8 men’s, 9 women’s) — Featured sports include men’s tennis and both men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field.
North Texas: 16 (7 men’s/9 women’s) — The men’s side includes indoor and outdoor track and field. The women’s sports feature swimming and diving, tennis and indoor and outdoor track and field.
Old Dominion: 18 (8 men’s/10 women’s) — The Monarchs sponsored 19 sports for quite some time before recently dropping wrestling. Featured men’s sports include sailing, tennis and swimming and diving. For the women, there is sailing, rowing, lacrosse and field hockey.
Rice: 16 (8 men’s/8 women’s) — The men’s side features tennis along with indoor and outdoor track and field. The women have swimming and soccer as well as indoor and outdoor track and field.
Southern Miss: 17 (7 men’s/10 women’s) — The men have tennis and track and field (indoor and outdoor). The women have beach volleyball, regular volleyball and also indoor and outdoor track and field.
UAB: 19 (7 men’s/12 women’s) — The men have rifle and tennis. Featured sports for the women include beach volleyball, bowling, rifle and indoor and outdoor track and field.
UTEP: 16 (6 men’s/10 women’s) — The men have track and field (indoor and outdoor). The women also have the two track and field sports plus tennis and rifle.
UTSA: 17 (8 men’s/9 women’s) — The men have the indoor and outdoor seasons for track and field along with tennis. The women counter with the two track and field seasons, tennis and volleyball.
Western Kentucky: 16 (7 men’s/9 women’s) — The men have the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. The women also have the track and field seasons along with tennis, soccer and volleyball.
OK, now that everyone has learned where Marshall stands in Conference USA on this issue, let’s return to the original question.
What sport could MU drop?
Well, it couldn’t be a women’s sport because of the scholarship numbers in football along with Title IX legislation. Obviously, it’s not going to be men’s basketball or soccer, given the latter’s recent success, not to mention the new facility.
What then?
Baseball?
It certainly seems unlikely considering the fundraising drive to build a new stadium at long last.
All that leaves is golf and cross country. Considering golf has just 4.5 scholarships to give and probably about the same in cross country, what would that actually accomplish?
It would be a drop in the bucket.
That’s why a 16-sport minimum is still a good standard.