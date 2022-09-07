Chuck Landon grades the Herd: Marshall 55, Norfolk State 3
OFFENSE: A — What more can anybody say? Fifty-five points, 33 first downs and 612 yards total offense is pretty darned strong. Running backs Ethan Payne (113 yards) and Khalan Laborn (102 yards) both rushed for more than 100 yards. Quarterback Henry Colombi completed 24 of 26 passes for 205 yards. Basically, MU’s offense did whatever it wanted whenever it wanted.
DEFENSE: A — Norfolk State was limited to 114 yards total offense, didn’t score a touchdown and averaged only 2.5 yards per play. Besides that defensive end Owen Porter returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown — and MU only had 10 players on the field at the time. Enough said.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C — New kicker Rece Verhoff kicked three kickoffs out of bounds. That is unacceptable.
COACHING: A — MU played six quarterbacks and just about every able body on the sidelines. The Herd simply overwhelmed Norfolk State in every phase of the game.
OVERALL: A — It was a feel good opening game over a vastly inferior opponent. But Notre Dame awaits.
Chuck Landon grades the Mountaineers: Pitt 38, WVU 31
OFFENSE: B+ — Quarterback J.T. Daniels was as good as advertised, completing 23 of 29 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. And Daniels won’t do anything but get better. Then, there’s true freshman C.J. Donaldson. This wunderkind was quite the find. Scoring 31 points against Pitt’s defense is very strong.
DEFENSE: A- — Pitt’s goal was to run the football. Guess what? The Panthers couldn’t do it. Pitt managed just 76 yards on 38 attempts for a measly 2.0 yards per carry average. Besides that, Pitt couldn’t begin to block Dante Still. He practically set up residence in the Panthers’ backfield. The first-quarter injury to WVU’s top cornerback — Charles Wood — really hurt. But, overall, WVU was much improved.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A Just about everything worked except the return game. New punter Oliver Straw was a good addition, averaging 41.2 yards per kick. The kickoff and punt returners were average, but don’t forget about Donaldson blocking a punt and setting up a TD.
COACHING: A — Head coach Neal Brown did everything except win the game. WVU out-played Pitt. It’s as simple as that. The game was decided by a fluke play when the ball caromed off Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s hands, bounced straight up in the air and right into the waiting hands of a Pitt defensive back who returned the pick for the game-winning touchdown.
OVERALL: A — WVU was the best team on the field. The Mountaineers are markedly improved.
