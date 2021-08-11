Christmas in August?
That’s precisely what the transfer portal became for Conference USA’s football teams.
Although league teams sustained some losses, overall C-USA schools added a stunning 62 former Power Five players while losing only 16 C-USA players to Power Five leagues.
Sixty-two to 16?
What Group of Five conference wouldn’t take that ratio?
Charlotte, in particular, prospered with nearly half of their recruiting class reportedly coming from Power Five schools via the transfer portal. Western Kentucky, UTSA and Southern Miss also flourished, according to a report from Jared Kalmus at SBNation, by adding six transfers a piece from P5 programs.
Yet, there was one school that got hammered harder by the transfer portal than any other C-USA member. Guess who? That’s right, Marshall University.
The Thundering Herd led Conference USA in losing players to Power Five conferences with five departures.
MU lost All-American offensive guard Cain Madden to Notre Dame, talented wide receiver Broc Thompson to Purdue, productive slot receiver Artie Henry to the University of Virginia, safety Derrick Pitts to N.C. State and linebacker C.J. McCray to Virginia Tech.
Meanwhile, Charlotte lost two players, North Texas, two; Old Dominion, three; Rice, one; Southern Miss, two; and UAB, one. Among those losses, Old Dominion’s Keion White, Rice’s Blaze Alldredge and Southern Miss’ Jacques Turner were All-CUSA performers.
But, still, nobody in Conference USA got hammered like the Herd.
Now, the good news.
New MU head football coach Charles Huff and his staff fought back. Although Marshall lost five players to Power Five conferences in the transfer portal, the Herd went out and signed six transfers from P5 programs.
The most interesting newcomer, perhaps, is wide receiver Jayden Harrison, who arrived from Vanderbilt. The Nashville native played his sophomore season in 2020, recording eight catches for 20 yards, two carries for 12 yards and seven kickoff returns for an average of 20.1 yards.
As a prep star in Tennessee, Harrison had 120 catches for 1,864 yards and a total of 2,009 all-purpose yards for 24 touchdowns. Better still, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound wideout will remain a sophomore in ’21.
Next, there’s cornerback LeAnthony Williams, who transferred from Clemson. The 5-11, 185-pound senior had 22 career tackles in 264 snaps during 29 career games.
Then, there’s former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons, a 6-3, 247-pound senior. In 2020, Simmons appeared in nine games, starting two, for the Nittany Lions recording a total of 16 tackles (five solo) with four tackles for loss, including three sacks, and one pass break-up.
Next, there’s former four-star defensive lineman turned offensive lineman Steven Faucheux. The 6-5, 300-pound Ohio native spent two years at Purdue, but never appeared in a game. MU plans to convert him into an offensive lineman.
Speaking of offensive linemen, add former Florida State preferred walk-on Chris Graham to Marshall’s list. The 6-3, 320-pound redshirt freshman is a native of Jacksonville, Fla.
And don’t forget Billy Ross. The 6-5, 305-pound junior offensive lineman transferred from the University of North Carolina. The former Huntington High star is expected to start for Marshall at either right guard or right tackle.
So, was it a wash for the Herd? No. Not when a school loses an All-American in the process. Not to mention a pair of productive wide receivers.
But Marshall did its best to recoup from the onus of being C-USA’s most raided football program. There’s something to be said for that.
Call it a point of pride.