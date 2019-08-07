SCOTT DEPOT — During the month of July, members of the Teays Valley Church of God collected school supplies and other items for students and teachers of Scott Teays and Eastbrook Elementary schools.
"We want to make sure that students in our area have what they need to get their year off to a good start," stated the church's Children's Pastor, Rev. Megan Cloninger. "Not only were the adults challenged to bring items in, but we asked the kids of our church to participate as well."
Principals Melissa Isaacs and Martica Dillon were present in the church's Sunday service on Aug. 4 and each received a shopping cart full of useful items.
The church's lead Pastor, Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt shared, "There's a lot of love in this community, and if we all do our part, we can ensure that no child is deprived of what they need to have a wonderful educational experience. Our schools are top-notch in Putnam County, and we want to do our part to make sure each child can experience the maximum benefit from our great educators."
The schools were chosen because the church services both for their After School Program. Families in need of After School Care may call 304-757-9222 for more information.