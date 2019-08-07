Teays Valley Church of God takes on the team from Hurricane Church of Christ during a Church League playoff game on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Valley Park.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
- FBI reviewing Ohio shooter's interest in violent ideology
- Sears closing at Huntington Mall
- BOE renews school cop contracts, adds additional officer
- Lower gas utility bills anticipated for most W.Va. customers
- Judge approves sale of Blackjewel coal assets
- Gun reform urged in Ohio as Texas Democrats shun Trump visit
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice, Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Norfolk Southern lays off 20 workers from rail yard in Williamson
- Tim Stephens: Tanner Harr went out a winner
- Chesapeake's Harr passes away at 19
- UPDATE: Man dies from injuries sustained in Sunday bar shooting
- New call center opens in Huntington area
- Charges dropped against Huntington landlord
- Teen pedestrian killed in Barboursville highway crash
- New season is a new birth, literally, for Midland's Salmons
- Herd head coach Holliday sees problems with transfer portal
- Scratch's Bar & Grill serves up weekday home cooking
Images
Collections
- Photos: HHS Class of 1969 50th Reunion
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice
- Photos: Blenko Festival of Glass
- Photos: West Virginia High School football teams conduct first practice
- Photos: Florence Memorial United Methodist Church parishioners conduct service
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Fan Day
- Photos: Wayne County Fair
- Photos: 12th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: "Grow with Google" at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Fairland football practice
Most Popular
Articles
- Norfolk Southern lays off 20 workers from rail yard in Williamson
- Tim Stephens: Tanner Harr went out a winner
- Chesapeake's Harr passes away at 19
- UPDATE: Man dies from injuries sustained in Sunday bar shooting
- New call center opens in Huntington area
- Charges dropped against Huntington landlord
- Teen pedestrian killed in Barboursville highway crash
- New season is a new birth, literally, for Midland's Salmons
- Herd head coach Holliday sees problems with transfer portal
- Scratch's Bar & Grill serves up weekday home cooking
Images
Collections
- Photos: HHS Class of 1969 50th Reunion
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice
- Photos: Blenko Festival of Glass
- Photos: West Virginia High School football teams conduct first practice
- Photos: Florence Memorial United Methodist Church parishioners conduct service
- Photos: Marshall football conducts annual Fan Day
- Photos: Wayne County Fair
- Photos: 12th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: "Grow with Google" at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: Fairland football practice