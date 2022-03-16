CHARLESTON — City National Bank announced that Trey Clohan has been named senior vice president and district manager over City’s retail banking efforts in the Charleston, Greater Putnam and Columbus, Ohio, markets.
In addition to these new market areas, Clohan leads City’s retail banking teams in the Kanawha Valley, Greater Huntington and Southern Ohio markets, as well as the I-79 corridor stretching from Sutton to Morgantown. He also facilitates sales and service training across City’s entire footprint.
“Since joining City in 2014, Trey has led retail banking teams across West Virginia and spearheaded service training initiatives that helped City earn three straight J.D. Power awards for customer satisfaction,” Executive Vice President Tim Quinlan said in a news release. “We’re excited to see him take on this expanded role.”
Clohan is a Charleston native and graduate of West Virginia University. In addition to his work at City, he is an active member of his community, volunteering with the United Way.
About City National Bank
City National Bank serves consumers and businesses in more than 90 locations across West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Nationally recognized for its customer service and as one of the most highly rated banks in America, City has been delivering innovative banking products and supporting its local communities for more than 60 years.
