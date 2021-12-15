West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey, holding his daughter Martha Elizabeth, is pictured with Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards at the Monday, Dec. 6, Hurricane City Council meeting, where McCuskey and Edwards announced Hurricane’s participation in Project Mountaineer.
State Auditor John B. McCuskey joined Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards and other leaders at Hurricane’s City Council meeting last Monday, Dec. 6, to announce the launch of the city’s participation in Project Mountaineer, the state’s transparency website.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Hurricane to provide city leaders and the people they serve with this easy-to-use accounting and transparency tool,” McCuskey said in a news release from his office. “This site will allow decision makers the chance to manage taxpayer dollars more effectively, while giving taxpayers a clearer picture of how those dollars are being spent.”
Project Mountaineer, through WVCheckbook.gov, is a free accounting tool maintained by the WV State Auditor’s Office for county and city governments.
“Since I’ve been mayor, we’ve been very transparent; we take pride in saying our books are always open,” Mayor Edwards said in the release. “However, it takes time to run the reports and we couldn’t get the information to our inquiring citizens as quickly as we would have liked. This is going to be a game changer for us. Project Mountaineer will make finding the information incredibly easy. People can log on and find what they’re looking for right away, and we will even walk them through how to use the website. So, it’s wonderful to now say our books are open and accessible to anyone at any time.”
Questions regarding actual financial data on this site may be directed to Hurricane City Hall. Questions regarding Project Mountaineer or wvcheckbook.gov, the state’s transparency initiative, may be directed to the State Auditor’s Office at 304-558-2251. Please visit wvcheckbook.gov to view other financial data in relation to state revenue and spending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.