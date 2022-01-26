HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane will continue its support of the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance by partnering on two major events in 2022: The 2nd annual City of Hurricane Crush Run Presented by Little Caesars next month and the new Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay, an ultra-endurance event, scheduled for fall 2022.
“As a city, we are excited to be the title sponsor of the two major races of this trail system in 2022. I am confident that both races will bring even more visitors to our area, and we are poised and ready to welcome and show them how awesome Hurricane is to live, work and play,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said in a news release.
“The city and the mayor have been critical to our success,” MMTA President Brandon Doerner said in the release. “Mayor Edwards and his team have done so much to help us promote and sustain the trails, and we are so excited to continue partnering with them and promoting this solid community.”
Both the trail alliance and city officials say the trail system is a win-win for residents and business owners in Putnam County. It provides a centralized recreational opportunity for locals, and it is already bringing new visitors to the area.
“Meeks Mountain Trails are not only awesome for our own residents because they’re located at our city park and in the middle of everything, but they’re also drawing people to our area. I have personally met and talked with many unique visitors out on the trails who came to Hurricane just to hike, bike, and run on the trails. These visits lead to those folks eating in our restaurants, staying in our hotels and shopping in our area — and that is definitely a win-win for everyone,” Edwards said.
Doerner said he and the members of the alliance are appreciative of the local support.
“We are thrilled to have the City of Hurricane and Little Caesars as sponsors of both of MMTA’s marquee events,” he said.
The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay will be the first event of its kind in West Virginia and will consist of individuals and teams competing for a $7,500 prize purse. The race is considered an ultra-distance event with participants running solo or as a three-person relay team for a total of 100 kilometers (62 miles). The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay will begin on Saturday, Sept. 10. The 2022 City of Hurricane Crush Run Presented by Little Caesars is scheduled for Feb. 5.
