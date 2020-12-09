It was a chilly November evening and a cold rain was falling when Hurricane resident Brandi Jones received a text from an acquaintance:
“What’s your address? We are heading out on a short drive with our toddler.”
Jones, a mother of two, replied to the text and then sprang into action. Donning her Marshall University hoodie, she rushed outside with husband Adam to make sure everything was perfect.
In the gathering twilight, the two worked quickly to double-check extension cords, make adjustments, and flip the breaker when necessary. The rain was making the work difficult, but the Joneses wanted everything to be just right.
“The kids are what this is all about,” Jones explains. “I love to see the awed expression on children’s faces when they ride by our home.”
Families with little ones, community members, and strangers alike drive past the Joneses’ house in Bloomingdale subdivision regularly.
To view a winter wonderland.
From the twinkling lights on every branch and eave to the wide assortment of inflatables crowding the lawn to the Christmas music blasting, every square inch of the property is filled with holiday cheer.
As is Brandi Jones, herself.
“We have been a little ‘extra’ when it comes to Christmas decorating ever since our daughter was little,” she says. “But what better way to spread cheer than with Christmas decorations? In 2020 we need it!”
Amanda Ramey, assistant city manager at the City of Hurricane, is inclined to agree. That is why the City is continuing its third annual Christmas Decorating Contest this year despite the ongoing pandemic.
“Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, this contest is one way that people can still safely experience the joy and beauty of Christmas,” Ramey states.
She continues, “Last year, we heard from so many people who very much enjoyed driving around to see all the beautiful decorations. Some folks made a special evening out of it for their kids by enjoying hot chocolate and popcorn on the drive. I hope it is becoming an annual tradition for many people!”
The Christmas Decorating Contest in Hurricane began in 2018 as part of the City’s 130th anniversary celebration.
“We started the contest as a way to encourage residents to help us decorate the city for Christmas by ornamenting the exterior of their homes,” Ramey remembers. “People loved that we did it, so we have continued it each year.”
People like Brandi Jones and her family, who have entered the contest every year for the past three years.
“In 2018, we won in the Griswold category,” Jones says. “Now it is just a tradition of ours to enter the contest and see if we have what it takes to win.”
She adds, “We are super competitive; every year we try to step it up a little.”
Residents of Hurricane within city limits are encouraged to enter the free contest in one of three categories: Traditional (classic Christmas décor), Clark Griswold (excess inspired by the National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” movie), or Crazy Inflatables (five or more inflatables).
“We attempt to win the Clark Griswold category every year,” Jones states. “It is just a hodgepodge of everything we have collected throughout the years, including the very first inflatable we bought seven years ago.”
Jones has enjoyed watching the contest grow each year and seeing her friends and neighbors join in on the competition.
“I think we may have encouraged others in our neighborhood to be ‘extra’ with their Christmas decorations as well,” she laughs. “I always get excited to see how many in the community sign up for each category.”
Contest entrants must complete a one-page form online and return it to the City via mail, email, fax, or in person by Dec. 14. Only amateur decorators are permitted to enter the contest and house decorations must remain up through Dec. 31.
After the Dec. 14 deadline, a list of all the entries will be published on the City of Hurricane’s Facebook page.
“Addresses (without names) are published so that community members can load up their families, make a route of their own choosing, and drive around to see all the beautiful lights,” Ramey says. “Many people drive to Hurricane from other cities, and I hope that, while they’re here, they will see everything else Hurricane has to offer…local restaurants, shops, and things to do.”
Jones never anticipated that people from outside of her hometown would make driving past her home part of their family’s Christmas tradition.
“The contest is such a hit with people not only from Hurricane but from surrounding areas as well,” she marvels. “It is fun to see everyone enjoy our Christmas crazy.”
Also driving by all of the houses entered into the contest will be three individual judges who are selected by the City of Hurricane.
“Our judges work separately — not as a team — to score each entry based on a rubric we provide to them and that is available to the public online,” Ramey explains. “We at the City then compare the scores of all three judges and determine a winner for each category.”
She adds, “We will announce the first-place winners on our social media pages and on our website on the evening of Dec. 18. The winner of each category will receive gift cards totaling $100.”
Regardless of whether her home wins the contest this year, Brandi Jones will treasure the hours she and her family spent decorating together.
“It is a team effort over a few weekends to get it all put together,” she says. “The kids gather all of the decorations and pick areas in the yard for their favorites. I purchase the decorations and make our game plan, so to speak. My husband stakes down inflatables, runs extension cords, puts lights on the roof, and mans the fuses when they blow. Our wonderful neighbors help us put lights in the trees and on the roof.”
She concludes, “All of the effort is definitely worth it. I cannot think of a better way for our families and communities to share and spread Christmas joy than this.”
To enter the City of Hurricane Christmas Decorating Contest, complete the entry form available at https://www.hurricanewv.com/assets/page-uploads/Hurricane_Christmas_Decorating_Contest_Entry_Form_2020.pdf, following all of the guidelines provided therein. Mail or drop off the form to 3255 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, email it to events@hurricanewv.com, or fax it to 304-562-5858 by Dec. 14.