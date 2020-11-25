NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro’s Development Authority is organizing a 12-Days of Christmas giveaway in December. The authority’s Small Business Committee is conducting the contest to attract holiday shoppers into the city’s various small businesses.
The giveaway, which occurs Dec. 13 through 24, involves Marrs Jewelry, Katherine’s Café, Third Floor Comics, Nitro Hobby & Craft, C4Impress, Line-X, Murphy’s Mini Storage, Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, Boggs & Associates, Tracy Toler Photography, Diva Nails, The Posey Patch, City of Nitro and Nitro Development Authority.
“We wanted to spread holiday cheer and boost morale for the city’s small business owner and the Nitro community. The giveaway will kick off the shop local campaign for the holiday season,” Courtney Mathes, owner of C4Impress, said in a news release.
Tickets to enter in the daily prize drawings for the promotion are being sold in the participating businesses and cost $5 per ticket. Winners of each day (Dec. 13-24) will be eligible for the grand prize drawing.
The daily drawing will occur live on the Nitro Development Authority’s Facebook page. For more information about the contest, contact the authority at 304-306- 4201.