NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro is seeking photos that portray the four seasons of the Kanawha — Putnam Counties community.
A photo contest has been established with the selected winning photos — 13 in total — being used in the city’s annual calendar that is distributed to all of the citizens and businesses.
The 2020-2021 Nitro Calendar Photo Contest is now open and the photos can be submitted online at www.cityofnitro.org. The contest’s rules can be found at the city’s website, www.cityofnitro.org. Printed photos of any kind will not be accepted.
Winners will be posted on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Judges will select 12 photos to appear for each month of the year, with the best overall photo being used for calendar’s cover.
Questions related to the City of Nitro photo contest can be directed to nitrocalendarphotocontest@cityofnitro.org or call 304-306-4201.