Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20201021-put-nitrophoto.jpg

The city of Nitro is seeking submissions for a photo calendar, similar to this photo of Tracy Toler.

 Courtesy of the City of Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro is seeking photos that portray the four seasons of the Kanawha — Putnam Counties community.

A photo contest has been established with the selected winning photos — 13 in total — being used in the city’s annual calendar that is distributed to all of the citizens and businesses.

The 2020-2021 Nitro Calendar Photo Contest is now open and the photos can be submitted online at www.cityofnitro.org. The contest’s rules can be found at the city’s website, www.cityofnitro.org. Printed photos of any kind will not be accepted.

Winners will be posted on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Judges will select 12 photos to appear for each month of the year, with the best overall photo being used for calendar’s cover.

Questions related to the City of Nitro photo contest can be directed to nitrocalendarphotocontest@cityofnitro.org or call 304-306-4201.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.