NITRO, W.Va. — A member of the Nitro City Council plans to provide citizens this summer with fresh vegetables. A community garden is planned to be located at the city’s new West Sattes Community Center.
The community garden is happening through the outreach efforts of Nitro City Councilwomen Cynthia McGill. Vegetables will be grown in four, eight-by-twelve-foot beds that were constructed by students at the Ben Franklin Technical School.
The arrangement with BFTS was set up by Councilwomen Donna Boggs, who heads up the city’s beautification efforts.
Civic groups like the Nitro Women’s Club and local Girl Scout troop will be participating in the project.
“We plan on distributing the vegetables free to the community once a week at the community center, after the harvest begins later in the summer,” says McGill. “We are looking for volunteers to help with the project. We plan on start planting the first of May.”
Anyone interested in helping with the community project can contact Councilwoman McGill at 304-550-1567.