NITRO, W.Va. — In a continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas to live healthier lifestyles, the city of Nitro is continuing its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign through March.
In 2019, successful yoga classes and a community walking group at Ridenour Lake were established, and participation in both activities has remained steady.
The Yoga classes, now led by local instructor Nicole Wildman, will be held on every other Monday at the Nitro Public Library. The first class will be on Jan. 13. The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Anybody joining the class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water.
The walking group will meet at Shelter No. 4 on Saturday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, March 7. The group will meet at 10 a.m. and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water.
For more information about the wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens, Nitro CVB, 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.