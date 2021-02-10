The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NITRO, W.Va. — The Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, in an effort to promote the various restaurants in the city and their carryout and drive-thru services, has started the “Get It To Go In Nitro” campaign.

The campaign highlights a half-dozen restaurants in the city — Tudor’s Biscuit World, Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House, Dream Day Café, Katrine’s Café, Checkers and Shima’s Family Restaurant.

The Nitro CVB had videos produced highlighting each restaurant, including what they offer and how they are providing their menu items to customers.

The Get It To Go In Nitro videos were released on the city and CVB’s Facebook pages and internet sites. The videos can be seen by going to www.nitrocvb.com.

