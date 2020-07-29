NITRO, W.Va. — In a continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas to live healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Nitro is restarting its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign in August.
Yoga classes and a community walking group at Ridenour Lake were paused in mid-March due to the pandemic.
The yoga classes, led by local instructor Nicole Wildman, will be held on Aug. 3 and 17. The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held outside in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Second Avenue. Anybody joining the class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water. All social distancing practices will be followed.
The walking group will meet at Shelter No. 4 on Saturday, Aug. 1. The group will meet at 8 a.m. to take advantage of the cooler morning temperatures and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water. Again, social distancing practices will be followed during the hike.
For more information about the wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens, Nitro CVB, 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.