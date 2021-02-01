NITRO, W.Va. — In a continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas to live healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Nitro will be restarting its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign in March and June. Yoga classes and a Community Walking Group at Ridenour Lake had been paused due to the pandemic.
The Walking Group will be meeting at the parking lot below Shelter No. 4 on Saturday, March 6. The group will meet at 10 am and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water. Again, social distancing practices will be followed during the hike, including face coverings when necessary.
The Yoga classes, led by local instructor, Nicole Wildman, will be held beginning on June 7 and 21. The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 pm and will be held at the newly remodeled Sattes Community Center. Anybody joining the class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water. All social distancing practices will again be followed.
For more information about the wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens, Nitro CVB, 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.