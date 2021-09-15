NITRO, W.Va. — The biggest lake in Kanawha County will be the site of another City of Nitro Catfish Tournament. The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, at the city’s 27-acre Ridenour Lake.
“Fisherman love our beautiful Ridenour Lake,” Jim Caudill, president of the Nitro Fairs and Festivals Commission, said in a news release. “It’s an event that attracts fisherman from all over the region.”
The catfish tournament will take place from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., and everyone can sign up beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the lake’s gazebo. The cost will be $15 per person for a chance to win cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fish. The weigh-in will be held at 11 pm.
Children younger than 12 years old can enter free.
A fishing license is required to participate. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant. There will also be a Tag-Fish competition. The lake will be stocked with big catfish earlier in the week of the tournament.
Ridenour Lake is located at the end of 21st Street in Nitro.
