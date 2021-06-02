NITRO, W.Va. — In a continued effort to assist citizens of Nitro and the surrounding areas to live healthier lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Nitro is again providing its Get Out and Move physical fitness campaign this summer.
Yoga classes and community hikes at Ridenour Lake are now again being provided by the city.
The next community hike will held at Ridenour Lake on Saturday, June 5. The hikers will meet at the parking lot below shelter #4. The group will meet at 9 a.m. and will break off into various distance groups. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to take part in the program. Guides will be provided for each walk and the program is free. All participants are asked to bring their own water.
The yoga classes, led by local instructor Nicole Wildman, will be held on June 7 and 21. The hour-long class, which is free to all participants of all ages and all ability levels, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the newly remodeled West Sattes Community Center in Nitro. Anybody joining the class is asked to wear comfortable clothing (no blue jeans) and to bring a yoga mat or towel and their own water.
For more information about the wellness programs, contact Joe Stevens, Nitro CVB, 304-759-9815 or j.stevens@cityofnitro.org.