NITRO, W.Va. — The city of Nitro’s Food Pantry, which provides food items to local qualified clients every Tuesday morning, is adding a once-a-month afternoon pickup slot.
Currently, the pantry — located at the West Stattes Community Center — distributes food from 9 until 11 a.m. every Tuesday. Beginning on May 31, the pantry will also be open from 4 until 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month.
“We wanted to provide better service to our local community,” Bill Fortune, president of the Food Pantry, said in a news release. “The board of the Nitro Mission Team, which oversees the pantry, voted to conduct the additional giveaway day, in order for folks who may work a daytime job and not be able to come in on our regular morning time, to have an opportunity to benefit.”
Each client must live in the geographic service area of the Nitro Food Pantry.
Anyone who would like to volunteer and assist the Nitro Mission Team’s food program may call 304-881-2015.
