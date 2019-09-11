Courtesy of Joe Stevens
NITRO, W.Va. - Earlier this year, the city of Nitro turned to its citizens to come up with a new official seal for the city that lies in both Kanawha and Putnam counties. City officials have decided a seal was needed that was unique and represented the city more than the current seal being used by city officials. The new seal was first shown publicly at the Tuesday, Sept. 3, City Council meeting.
To find a new seal, a contest was conducted by city officials. Citizens were asked to submit their new city seal concept and the winning idea was decided by Nitro's Branding Committee.
The following aspects were given by the Branding Committee to be used in the creation in the new seal, which needed to include some but not all of the following items that make the city of Nitro unique: river, rail, horseback, Doughboy, Ridenour Lake, established year 1917 and World War I. The committee also wanted the seal to reflect the city's past and future.
The winning seal was submitted by J.R. Earls and Jim Caudill, who will each receive $125 and a framed copy of the seal. Earls and Caudill were recognized at the Sept. 3 Nitro City Council meeting.
The new official city of Nitro seal will be used by city officials on various city documents and announcements.