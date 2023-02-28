WINFIELD — If you missed Winfield’s city council meeting on Feb. 21, ask Mayor Randy Barrett to fill you in and he will happily oblige.
Barrett is thrilled that his city has adopted the use of Open Gov software, which allows taxpayers access to the city’s budgetary spending.
Barrett’s eagerness for transparency in city government has earned him high praises from West Virginia State Auditor J. B. McCuskey.
“Randy Barrett is one of the best,” McCuskey says. “Winfield is one of the great leaders in transparency.”
Transparency has been a hallmark of McCuskey’s two terms as state auditor, at the beginning of which the West Virginia Checkbook was created.
“We started the West Virginia checkbook when I was elected,” McCuskey says. “It gives every single taxpayer and media member access to the state’s finances in real time. That creates complete transparency in all government spending.”
Transparency in government spending sounds like a bit of a pipe dream. But McCuskey says he believes that taxpayers should have the same access to information that government bureaucrats do.
“The reason why we were interested in creating this was so elected officials would be held accountable to constituents,” he explains. “Because of this work we have done, West Virginia has been ranked the most transparent state government in the United States.”
After creating the West Virginia Checkbook, McCuskey’s next step was Project Mountaineer, which took the checkbook software and applied it to school boards, cities and counties.
“There is no place that you send your money that you can’t hold the spenders of that money accountable,” McCuskey says. “This was invented just for taxpayers. We have turned a complicated accounting system into a user-friendly interface for those who are not experts.”
The simplest way to access city or county financial records is to go to www.wvcheckbook.gov, click on “Local Government Transparency,” and then click the county or municipality.
Not every municipality or county in West Virginia is listed, and that is because Open Gov is an optional program.
“It is totally optional to participate in this; cities and counties are not forced to do this,” McCuskey notes.
For example, Winfield, Hurricane, and Putnam County are among the cities and counties in West Virginia that are participating in the program, while Huntington is not.
“Almost 50 cities in West Virginia are using the program, and 42 others are in the queue,” McCuskey says.
Benefits of using Open Gov software, according to McCuskey, are the ease of budgeting and the potential for uncovering fraud.
“This makes budgeting easier for counties and cities,” he claims. “It also makes it easier to look for fraud. We use cutting-edge technology and a first-of-its-kind fraud monitoring system, which watches for the misuse of funds.”
Barrett welcomes transparency in his city, and McCuskey appreciates him for it.
“We are thankful for leaders like Mayor Barrett taking this step for their towns,” he states. “If you live in Winfield, you now have access to how they spend tax dollars.”
McCuskey adds, “The end of this is to rebuild trust between taxpayers and the government and the media. One of the great problems we have in this country is that we don’t trust that our government tells the truth. This program will be a giant step towards making our state and country stronger.”